Police to boost presence across Davao City during Undas

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will be in full force during Undas, securing not only cemeteries but also seaports, airports, terminals, and other vital installations, its spokesperson said.

DCPO spokesperson Police Lt. Col. Maria Teresita Gaspan said during a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, that police will be present across the city.

"Hindi lang yung focus natin ang sementeryo; lahat ng mga areas meron tayong mga pulis (Our focus is not only on the cemeteries; we have police in all areas)," Gaspan said.

She said the DCPO cannot concentrate all its personnel in cemeteries and leave its regular deployments undermanned.

"Kasi hindi pwedeng buhusan natin doon lahat tapos sa mga regular deployment natin kulang tayo ng pulis doon, so baka merong nakawan doon (Because we cannot send everyone there and leave our regular deployments short of police, as there might be thefts there)," she said. "That's why full force ang kapulisan natin during sa Undas (That's why our police force is in full force during Undas)."

Gaspan said the DCPO's security plan for Undas is ready.

"Kung meron mang i-modify o merong i-adjust, i-finetune na lang natin (If there is anything to modify or adjust, we will just fine-tune it)," she said.

Prohibited items

At cemeteries, police and auxiliary personnel will be posted at entry points to enforce prohibitions, Gaspan said.

"So pag bawal, bawal talaga 'yan (If it is prohibited, it is really prohibited)," she said.

Bladed weapons, firearms, and bolos are not allowed inside cemeteries, and tumblers must be transparent.

"I think aware naman ang lahat ng mga Dabawenyos sa mga prohibition na 'yan (I think all Dabawenyos are aware of these prohibitions)," Gaspan said.

She said police will be lenient on matches and lighters, since visitors use them to light candles. However, cigarettes will be confiscated because smoking is not allowed in cemeteries, and lighters may also be confiscated if they are used for smoking.

Clean graves early

Gaspan acknowledged that some families clean graves during Undas itself, bringing bolos and other tools. She encouraged them to do it ahead of time.

"We encourage them na might as well i-palinis na lang nila earlier. Kasi pag meron ng mga bantayan, i-confiscate talaga 'yan ((We encourage them to have the graves cleaned earlier. Because once the guards are in place, those will really be confiscated),” she said. "

Cemetery hours

Gaspan said public cemeteries close at around 7 or 8 p.m., while some cemeteries are more lenient and allow visitors until 9 p.m. Cemeteries close their gates after visiting hours, and police will remain in some cemeteries at night.

The City Government previously announced that public cemeteries will be open only from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, and overnight stays are not allowed. GRS