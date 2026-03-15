Police visits to establishments part of crime prevention efforts

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) clarified that its recent visits to several business establishments in the city were part of ongoing security monitoring and crime prevention efforts and not an indication of worsening peace and order.

In a statement earlier this week, DCPO acting city director Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip said police visits were carried out as part of DCPO’s strategy to reinforce preventive measures and maintain Davao City’s peace and order situation.

Muarip said police personnel conducted routine checks and provided security advisories to business owners and employees during the visits. The activity aimed to raise awareness among establishments about practical steps that could help reduce the risk of criminal incidents, particularly theft and burglary.

Among the reminders given were to avoid leaving large sums of cash unattended and to ensure that establishments implement proper security measures within their premises.

“These initiatives are not an indication of a worsening peace and order situation but rather a manifestation of our commitment to remain proactive and vigilant in safeguarding the community,” Muarip emphasized.

The DCPO also assured the public that police visibility operations remain active throughout the city. Local police stations and operational units continue to carry out intensified beat patrols, mobile patrols, and community engagement efforts to sustain the security and stability of Davao City.

In addition, authorities encouraged business owners to improve their establishment’s physical security features. The police recommended installing durable anti-theft locks on roll-up doors, reinforced door hardware, and other dependable locking mechanisms to help prevent unauthorized entry.

Business operators were likewise advised to make sure that doors, windows, and other access points are securely fastened, noting that reinforced entry points can significantly lessen the chances of forced entry and burglary.

The DCPO also reminded the public to be responsible in sharing information on social media. While the police welcome feedback and concerns from the community, officials cautioned that posting unverified or unconfirmed information without proper coordination may cause unnecessary alarm and lead to public misunderstanding.

“We strongly encourage the community to coordinate directly with the Davao City Police Office or the nearest police station should there be concerns or clarifications regarding security matters. Our office remains open and committed to transparency and partnership with the community,” Muarip added.

The police office also called on residents, business owners, and other stakeholders to remain alert and continue supporting law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities and cooperating with authorities. DEF