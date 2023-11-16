Police waiting for rape-try victim to file formal complaint

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, that the Sta. Ana Police Station-Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) is still waiting for the victim to file a complaint against the 21-year-old suspect in the recent attempted rape that transpired in Leon Garcia Street, Sta. Ana, this city on November 13.

In an APF-PNP press briefing, DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon said that only one suspect was involved, contrary to the information posted by the uncle’s victim through his Facebook account.

“Isa lang ang suspect. Dili tinood nga duha. Karon, nagahulat pa gihapon ang kapulisan sa Sta. Ana kung kanus-a mag-file ang victim (There is only one suspect. Not two. Now, the Sta. Ana Police is still waiting for a complaint to be filed by the victim),” she said.

In a separate interview on November 14, PCol. Rhena Mae Chavez, Sta. Ana Police Station-WCPD, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview that there was only one suspect in the incident.

“Duha tung suspect nga gi-post pero isa ra gyud ang suspect ato, kadtong 21-year-old nga lalake didtoa. Karon amo pa na syang hikayon and although naa nay blotter pero gahulat pa gyud ta sa decision sa victim nga iduso tung complain (Two suspects were posted but in reality there is only one suspect, the 21-year-old. We are still preparing and although there was already a blotter, but we are still waiting for the victim's decision to file a complaint),” Chavez said.

The official also added that the 18-year-old victim will still undergo medical tests and psychological intervention at the Southeastern Philippines Medical Center for further assessment.

“Ipa-undergo sya og medical test ug psychological evaluation para atoang mahibal-an kung aduna gyuy nahitabo [nga lugos]. Gi-check nato sya pero wala may bruises pero basig gi-aksyonan gyud sya na hilabtan (We have her undergo a medical test and a psychological evaluation to know if something really happened [if she was raped]. We checked the victim but there were no bruises but maybe there was indeed an intention to rape her),” she added.