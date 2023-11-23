Davao Oriental First District Representative Nelson Dayanghirang cannot yet confirm if the shooting incident that transpired outside a fast food chain in Ladislawa, Buhangin, Davao City, on Wednesday morning, November 22, 2023, involving a former mayor of Cateel was politically motivated.

The victim, Giselo Velasco Castillones, was shot along with his driver and another woman at 10:30 a.m. at Km. 5 (near San Pedro Village) Buhangin, Davao City.

“Dili pa ta kaingon kung politically motivated ba ni sya pero sa akoang pagkabalo, ang iyahang anak nidaog as barangay kapitan sa ilahang lugar, (We can't say yet if this is politically motivated but as far as I know, his son won as a barangay captain in their area) Dayanghirang told the media in an interview.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident, which was taken by a netizen, was trending on social media where it can be seen that the driver, Junie Castro, is covered in blood.

Castro, who wanted to get out of the driver's seat, was clutching his injuries, while the former mayor was unconscious after being shot in the body.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) also disclosed that a sketchy report from the Bajada PNP stated that there was also a woman identified as Alma Manliguez Lozentes, 57, a businesswoman and resident of Barangay San Rafael, Cateel, Davao Oriental, who was in the car. It was, however, not been disclosed if she was also injured.

Meanwhile, in a report released later by the Buhangin Police Station, Castillones was accompanied by his wife and their driver, who was critically injured and brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for treatment.

The victims were having breakfast at a food chain in Buhangin when the incident happened. When they got into the car, an assailant arrived on a motorcycle and four shots were heard after.

Castillones served as the mayor of Cateel from 1983 to 1986. He was elected vice-mayor in the municipality in 1982. He led the release of funds for the development of the electric light system in Cateel during those years.

Meanwhile, Cong. Dayangahiran said that he would let the authorities investigate the case to reveal the motive behind the killing of Castillones.

“It is up to the authorities. Pabayaan natin ang PNP (Philippine National Police) na mag-conduct ng investigation. Pero mutabang ta unsa na mga information atoang makuha (Let the PNP conduct an investigation. But we would help in whatever information we would get),” he said.

However, in an interview with Arnel Sillada, one of Castillones’ grandchildren, he revealed that the suspect behind the murder was one of his rivals in politics.

Castillones’ son is the newly-elected barangay captain of Barangay San Rafael in the municipality.

It was also found out that the unidentified suspect used a .45 caliber pistol.

However, a full and detailed report has yet to be released by the authorities as the Buhangin Police Station and the Scene of the Crime Operatives-Davao Region (Soco-Davao) are still conducting their investigation.

As of press time, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has activated its Oplan Dragnet to monitor the movement of perpetrators.

“Nagpa-conduct dayon ta og Oplan Dragnet for the apprehension of the possible suspect after dayon sa incident. Sa karon, maghulat lang ‘sa ta unsay update ug details sa nahitabong pagpamusil (We immediately conducted an Oplan Dragnet for the apprehension of the possible suspect. For now, let's just wait for the update and details of the shooting incident),” DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon said in an AFP-PNP press briefing. DEF With reports from JPC