Population Division bats for male role in family planning

THE Davao City Population Division reminded Dabawenyos anew of the importance of male involvement in family planning, as well as the importance of inculcating a good health-seeking behavior in men.

This is in line with the celebration of World Vasectomy Week on November 27, wherein the office is set to conduct a motorcade activity followed by a mini forum at the Rizal Park. The forum seeks to inform Dabawenyos of the importance of male involvement in family planning, and encourage those who no longer wish to have more children to consider vasectomy as a permanent family planning method.

“Naa mi i-set up [nga forum] for those who want to ask questions, and to invite the community nga naa ta’y free vasectomy on the Friday of that week (We will be mounting a mini forum for those who have questions, and to invite the community to our free NSV service on November 28),” Jerrielyn Lewis, Head of the Population Division, said during the ISpeak Media Conference on Thursday.

Davao City has been offering free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) services to Dabawenyos since 2008 through the City Health Office’s Population Division.

NSV is one of the city’s best practices as Davao City is the only place in Mindanao that offers the service.

Over the years, the office has seen a gradual but consistent increase of NSV acceptors with over 200 acceptors from January to October 2025.

NSV is one of the male-centered family planning methods offered by the Population Division. It is a non-invasive procedure to cut and seal the vas deferens or the tube that carries sperm.

Lewis also emphasized that the process is safe, and does not affect the male’s testosterone production, sex drive and other secondary masculine characteristics.

It is also a safer option compared to Bilateral-Tubal Ligation (BTL) that is highly invasive with a longer healing period.

Since June 2025, the Population Division has been conducting free NSV procedure at the Buhangin Vasectomy Center every second and last Friday of the month.

Interested acceptors are given free counselling prior to the procedure to ensure that they are already certain with their decision, and a free semen analysis is also offered three months after the procedure to ensure its effectivity.

Lewis also encouraged Dabawenyos to visit the nearest health center to inquire and discuss possible family planning methods that are fit for them.

“Katong mga interesado adto lang g’yud mo sa mga health center ug pangitaon lang ang population staff para maistoryahan ninyo ang proseso sa family planning na kung unsa’y angay sa inyo (Those who are interested to avail of the services are urged to visit the health centers and look for the population officer to discuss the family planning process that is fit for you),” she said. CIO