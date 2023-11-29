‘Possession’ suspends classes in Compostela

DAVAO DE ORO - Classes were suspended at a private school in Compostela on Monday, November 20, 2023.

This is after 10 students were allegedly possessed by an evil spirit.

A mother who kept her name confidential revealed that before the alleged terror happened, the Grade 9 student saw a child inside one of the classrooms of the school and another student was also afraid of a shadow, which he saw inside the toilet.

Because of this, a school personality asked the Grade 9 student to draw a picture of the child he saw. But a few seconds later while he was drawing, 10 students from different levels were one by one possessed by evil spirits.

Because of this, the class was quickly suspended and the students were sent home.

According to the report, a religious group came to the school and helped the students who were allegedly possessed by evil spirits.

Meanwhile, an unidentified mother was disappointed with the school administrator because the school kept mum about the incident and did not seek help from the local government of the town.

It was also reported that their students were forbidden to tell what had happened in the school.

As of writing this news, the school management has not yet issued an official statement except for what was posted on their official Facebook page announcing that classes are suspended for the day.

Superbalita Davao is always open to hearing the school's side about the incident. DTV