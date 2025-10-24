Postal ID applications up 13% in Eastern Mindanao amid National ID

THE Philippine Postal Corporation–Eastern Mindanao (PhilPost–Eastern Mindanao) reported a 13-percent increase in postal ID applications from 2022 to 2025.

Rey Basilan, area marketing specialist of PhilPost Davao, said they recorded 56,000 applications in 2022, and as of September this year, they have already captured 47,693. He added that if the current trend continues until December, this year’s total is expected to surpass last year’s.

"Nakita gyud na wala sa akoang expectation na mu increase kay atoang tan-awon nagsugod na distribute ug national ID and assumption atu 2025 daghan na sila kanang naa na ID, pero mas daghan pa gihapon ang nagpa capture (I honestly didn’t expect the increase, especially since the distribution of national IDs has already started. We assumed that by 2025, most people would already have theirs, but even more are still applying for postal IDs)," Basilan said during a press conference on Wednesday, October 22, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

He said that one reason many still apply for postal IDs is that some national IDs have faded or lack signatures.

For 2025, PhilPost–Eastern Mindanao targets to capture between 30,000 and 40,000 applicants across all post offices under its jurisdiction. On average, they process around 30 to 40 applications daily.

Basilan said postal IDs must be renewed every three years, allowing PhilPost to update its records and verify the current addresses of ID holders. He noted that if postal IDs were made permanent, many records would no longer reflect the holders’ actual residences.

The postal ID costs ₱550 for both new applications and renewals, covering its security features and helping generate revenue for the agency.

Basilan also said their mobile capturing activity at SM City Davao has been well received by the public. Another mobile site will be set up in a different area by the end of the month.

PhilPost–Eastern Mindanao covers areas from Maguindanao Province to Surigao del Sur. Its mobile capturing units are deployed to various locations based on requests from local government units (LGUs), particularly during festivals, job fairs, and one-stop-shop events to accommodate residents who need postal IDs. RGP