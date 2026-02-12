Potable water reaches remote villages in Davao del Sur

FOR years, residents of Barangay San Pedro in Kiblawan and Barangay La Suerte in Matanao in Davao del Sur relied on distant and uncertain water sources to meet their daily needs. Last week, that long-standing struggle began to ease as the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur formally turned over two newly constructed Level II potable water systems to the communities.

On February 5, 2026, Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas led the inauguration of the ₱3.5-million potable water system in Barangay San Pedro, Kiblawan. Joining her were 2nd District Board Members Atty. Carmelo delos Cientos III, Mark Joel Gallardo, Kyra Valentin, and Dyane Therese Idulsa, along with Kiblawan Municipal Councilors Benjie Caminero and Rodrigo Sacedor, and Deputy Governor Ted Gan.

The following day, February 6, the provincial government turned over another Level II potable water system — worth nearly ₱3 million — to Barangay La Suerte in Matanao. The ceremony was again led by Gov. Cagas and 2nd District Board Members Atty. Carmelo delos Cientos III, Mark Joel Gallardo, Kyra Valentin, Atty. Gladys Gascon, and Dyane Therese Idulsa. Municipal officials, headed by Mayor Irick Agbon were also present.

For residents, the projects mark more than just infrastructure improvements — they represent dignity, health, and security.

The projects are a part of a wider provincial effort to expand essential water infrastructure. Since 2018, the provincial government has completed 52 potable water system projects across Davao del Sur at a total cost of ₱124,357,395.00, bringing clean water closer to households that previously struggled to secure reliable water supplies.

A lifeline for daily life

For residents like Diana Keziah Jakosalem of Purok 1, Barangay San Pedro, the water system is more than infrastructure — it is a source of daily relief and renewed opportunity.

“Dako kaayo ug pasalamat ang mga taga Purok 1, San Pedro, Kiblawan Davao del Sur sa gihatag na project sa atong maanyag na Governadora… (Residents of Purok 1, San Pedro, Kiblawan, Davao del Sur are deeply grateful for the project given by our beautiful Governor…) We love Davao del Sur!” Jakosalem said on her Facebook account, expressing gratitude on behalf of her community.

Meanwhile, San Pedro Barangay Captain Johnny Momo appealed to residents to cooperate and unite for the success of every project, including this one, in the province of Davao del Sur.

"Dili kini mahimo kung dili kita magkahiusa. Akong hangyo sa katawhan ubanan nato ang probinsiya (This would not have been possible if we did not unite. I am appealing to the people to join and support the province)," Momo said.

Meanwhile, Matanao Municipal Mayor Irick Agbon said the turnover of the ₱3-million potable water system project was successfully carried out through the united efforts of all the leaders in the province and the municipality, as he expressed gratitude to the leadership of the governor and vice governor.

“Ang maong proyekto nagtinguha sa paghatag og limpyo, luwas, ug kasaligan nga tinubdan sa tubig ilimnon, nga makatabang sa pagpauswag sa kahimsog ug kalidad sa kinabuhi sa komunidad (The project aims to provide a clean, safe, and reliable source of drinking water, which will help improve the health and quality of life of the community),” Mayor Agbon said.

Gipasalamatan pag-ayo sa lokal nga pangulohan ang suporta ug paningkamot sa Gobernador Yvonne Cagas ug Bise Gobernador Marc Cagas sa paghatag og pundo ug giya aron matuman ang proyekto (The local leadership expressed its deep gratitude for the support and efforts of Governor Yvonne Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Cagas in providing the funding and guidance necessary to make the project possible),” he added.

Why potable water matters in far-flung barangays

Access to safe and clean water is fundamental to public health and well-being. Yet in the Philippines, many remote and rural communities — including geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) — still struggle with limited water infrastructure, often relying on rivers, springs, or other untreated sources for drinking and household use.

This lack of access can increase the risk of waterborne diseases and limit families’ ability to maintain hygiene and health. According to the World Bank, only about 48 percent of Filipinos receive safely managed or piped water services, a figure well below regional averages, and inadequate access is linked to illness, malnutrition, and reduced economic opportunities.

For barangays like San Pedro and La Suerte, a more reliable water system means residents no longer need to walk long distances to fetch water or depend on unsafe sources that jeopardize health.

Water projects also offer broader economic and social benefits — saving time spent collecting water, improving sanitation, and freeing up opportunities for education and livelihood pursuits. A Philippine Rural Development Project analysis revealed that potable water systems can cut hours spent fetching water and reduce the incidence of waterborne illnesses, allowing families to invest time and resources into other productive activities.

Frequent funding source for DavSur’s potable water

According to records, significant funding for these projects is drawn from local government development funds, supplemental budgets, and national support programmes aimed at enhancing community peace and order. While water resources are the central focus, the list also includes minor civil works such as drainage canals, road junction rehabilitations, and court renovations. The record provided transparency by specifying the project location, total cost, and financial source for every undertaking. These investments reflect a sustained effort by the provincial and local authorities to modernise essential services and basic infrastructure for their residents.

The most prominent funding sources include: Local Government Development Fund (LGDF) / 20% Development Fund. Specific applications include: Provincial Counterpart to PRDP Projects; General Fund allocations; Supplemental Budgets; Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) and Peace and Order Funds.