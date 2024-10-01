Power firm expands portfolio to avert Mindanao power shortage

ONE of the key energy players in Mindanao is expanding and diversifying its energy portfolio to help prevent power shortages in the next four to five years, as foreseen by key officials on the island.

During the recently concluded Mindanao Business Conference (MinBizCon) held at KCC Convention Center in General Santos City, Alsons Power Group CEO Antonio Miguel B. Alcantara revealed that the company is currently focusing its strategy on building a renewable energy portfolio with several hydro and solar projects on the pipeline to augment the island's power supply.

"These are already at different stages of development and implementation. These projects aim to contribute to the country’s goal of reaching a 35% renewable energy share by 2030 and 50% by 2040,” Alcantara said.

He added that Alsons Power is committed to developing new power plants with a strong focus on renewable energy while optimizing their existing conventional power assets.

Currently, Alsons Power has a capacity of over 460 megawatts, serving more than eight million people across Mindanao.

Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) and the Department of Energy revealed that the Philippines reached a peak energy demand of 17,331 megawatts in 2023 and it surged to over 19,000 megawatts by April 2024.

In Mindanao, however, power demand reached its peak in April this year at 2,642 megawatts, an increase from the 2,323 megawatts recorded in the previous year. These rising figures highlight the nation's growing power consumption, driven by heightened economic activity and rising temperatures.

"Our population is rapidly growing, and every household increases power consumption, upgrading the use of electricity. That's about 100–125 megawatts in Mindanao every year," Assistant Secretary Romeo M. Montenegro, Deputy Executive Director of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), addressing delegates at the Zamboanga Peninsula (ZamPen) Power Summit last August.

"After four to five years, a shortage will happen again, which is why proper timing, coordination in terms of policy and investments, and attracting power investment sectors are a must in Mindanao to avoid the rotating brownouts that happened in the past," Montenegro added.

The same forecast was also revealed by deceased Davao City Chamber of Commerce executive director Rodger Velasco, saying that Mindanao would experience power shortages in five years, should no power investors be coming in.

"Depending on how fast we grow, we look at five years' time we may expect power shortage in Mindanao... because it takes three years to build a power plant and that's building lang, what about permits (government permits), it will take months or years," Velasco said during the maiden edition of Business Forum at Hukad in Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City last July 5.

Recently, Alsons Power completed its first foray into the renewable energy landscape with the 14.5-megawatt run-of-river Siguil Hydro Power Plant in Maasim, Sarangani Province. This plant has an estimated annual output of around 95,000 MWh, capable of powering over 40,000 households. Siguil Hydro is the fifth renewable energy project to enter Mindanao's Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Alsons Power is also advancing other renewable projects, including the Sindangan Zambo-River Power Plant with a potential capacity of 8.8 megawatts for the run-of-river hydropower plant and 29 megawatts for the solar power plant.

More than three decades after helping address the Mindanao power crisis and the region's growing energy demands, Alcantara said Alsons Power remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable energy to the Southern Philippines and beyond. Recently, the Alcantara-led power business unit secured its first retail electricity supply agreement with Holcim Philippines, under which it will supply 80% of the energy needs for Holcim’s facilities in Davao and Lugait, Misamis Oriental.

“Reliable and affordable electricity is a key driver in attracting investments to a region. Our power facilities in Maasim, Sarangani, play a critical role in providing the stable energy needed to support and attract investments, not just within the province but across Mindanao,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara also highlighted the company’s role in attracting large-scale industrial projects, including the multi-billion-dollar Panhua Integrated Steel Plant, a flagship venture by China’s Panhua Group, slated for completion by 2026 in the Kamanga Agro-Industrial Ecozone (KAIEZ) in Maasim, Sarangani.

As the power business unit of the Alcantara Group — a Mindanao-focused enterprise with significant investments in energy, agriculture, and real estate — Alcantara says Alsons Power plays a crucial role in supporting the region’s rapid development.

Alcantara said Alsons Power is helping unlock the vast potential of Mindanao, fueling communities, and driving sustainable economic growth while prioritizing environmental stewardship.

“As we diversify our power sources, we remain committed to driving Mindanao’s growth, fostering economic progress, and safeguarding our natural resources,” Alcantara concluded.

