Power line clearing in Samal begins

THE Davao Light and Power Company announced it will start vegetation clearing along power distribution lines in Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) beginning March 16, a maintenance activity that may cause temporary power interruptions in some areas.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we complete this important maintenance to improve the reliability of our power service,” Davao Light said in a statement on March 16, 2026.

The company said overgrown trees and branches that touch power lines remain one of the most common causes of outages. Clearing vegetation along distribution lines helps keep the system safe and reduces the risk of power interruptions.

Davao Light added that it may implement brief power outages in certain areas while crews carry out the clearing work. The temporary shutdowns will allow line workers to safely conduct the maintenance.

The utility also urged residents to keep a safe distance from work sites and avoid passing through sections where clearing operations are underway.

Concerns over outages

Some residents in Igacos have raised concerns over recurring power interruptions since Davao Light began operating on the island.

The Davao Consumer Movement on March 13 expressed disappointment over longer brownouts and slower response times.

“While we recognize that transitions take time, this rough start has created the impression that Davao Light was unprepared to serve its new consumers,” the group said.

Earlier, Davao Light reported an emergency power interruption on March 15 in the Kinawitnon and Caliclic areas after a coconut tree collapsed and damaged a power pole. Other areas also experienced outages due to repairs and maintenance activities.

Submarine cable project

Meanwhile, Davao Light said it has completed the laying of submarine power cables across the Pakiputan Strait, a key component of a project linking the power grids of Davao City and Island Garden City of Samal.

A cable-laying vessel, assisted by support boats and a team of technical experts and divers, installed the cables along one of the narrowest sections of the strait. The route was chosen to minimize environmental impact.

The submarine cable measures 1,015 meters and was manufactured in China according to the project’s specifications.

The 69-kilovolt project is expected to be completed by mid-2026. Once finished, it will help stabilize the island’s power supply and support the growing electricity demand in Samal.

In the next phase, divers will secure the submarine cables underwater and build cable terminal stations at the shoreline ends in Davao City and Samal. RGP