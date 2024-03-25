Power Mac Center empowers new breed of entrepreneurs through ‘Techpreneur’ festival

Small and medium businesses are an integral part of a country’s economy.

To further empower and inspire more Filipino entrepreneurs, Power Mac Center (PMC), the premier Apple partner in the Philippines, launched on March 15, 2024 the first leg ‘Techpreneur’ festival.

Techpreneur is a three-day event designed to help small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners in strengthening their brands and expanding their network. The first leg happened at the Eastwood Mall branch in Quezon City.

“Our unwavering commitment to efficiency, growth, and innovation emboldened us to stage pocket events like this Techpreneur festival. Power Mac Center hopes to continuously empower the Filipino entrepreneur community by extending our expertise on Apple technology and how it elevates business operations,” PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez said.

At the Techpreneur, participants were given “an exclusive opportunity to gain valuable insights from successful Filipino entrepreneurs, network with fellow business owners, and immerse themselves in games and interactive booths.”

“Attendees can also avail special discounts on Apple devices, accessories, and services they can use for their business,”Alvarez added.

New breed of entrepreneurs

Techpreneur featured two inspiring entrepreneurs armed with impressive experience in building their own empire. These are But First, Coffee Inc. founder Anna Isabelle H. Magalona-Go and ATOMM Studios co-founder and Creative Director Merphi Panaguiton.