Power outage limited to Maa Flyover area

DAVAO City Councilor Louie John Bonguyan clarified that the scheduled power interruption on August 28 and 29 will not affect the entire downtown area, but only specific parts of the city near the Maa Flyover Project.

Bonguyan, who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Energy and Water, said the outage will mainly affect the Monteritz Subdivision and nearby areas along the flyover.

“So dili na tinuod nga ang the whole downtown ang maapektuhan, but only portion sa Maa Flyover katung mga sikbit pero most probably ang maigo ana ang Monteritz subdivision (It’s not true that the whole downtown will be affected, only a portion near the Maa Flyover, particularly those areas nearby, but most likely the area that will be affected is Monteritz Subdivision),” he told reporters in an interview on Wednesday, August 27, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

In a Facebook post, Bonguyan also shared Davao Light and Power Company’s (Davao Light) advisory announcing an eight-hour power outage from 10 p.m. on August 28 until 6 a.m. on August 29.

“Davao Light apologizes for the inconvenience of this service interruption, but it will exert all efforts to restore electric service as scheduled earlier. However, there may be instances where restoration may extend beyond the schedule due to unavoidable circumstances,” Davao Light said.

Bonguyan added that some electric poles have already been relocated, allowing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to widen sections under the flyover and speed up construction. He said only three 10-hour power interruptions are expected, which will affect Monteritz, Magtuod, Woodridge, and Langub.

He also lauded the City Council’s creation of an Ad Hoc Committee to monitor the project, saying it ensures coordination between the Council, DPWH, Davao Light, and telecom companies.

Fermin Edillon, head of Davao Light’s Reputation Enhancement Department, confirmed that only a small part of the city, mainly Monteritz Subdivision near Davao Christian High School, will be affected by the longer outage.

“Gihangyo man gyud ni para atoang paspasan and para dili malangay ug samot ang atoang Maa Flyover (This was really requested so we can fast-track the Maa Flyover project and prevent further delays),” Edillon said in a phone interview.

Davao Light also announced a separate two-hour power outage from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on August 29. Affected areas include Buhangin to Indangan, Acacia to Panacan Diversion, as well as Panacan, Lanang, R. Castillo, Agdao, and nearby areas.

Earlier, the City Council formed an Ad Hoc Committee to address long-standing delays in the Maa Flyover’s construction after DPWH and Davao Light reported on the project’s progress and challenges. RGP