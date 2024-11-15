Davao

Power rates P0.66/kWh

Davao Light has increased its residential power rate for November due to higher electricity costs from the WESM
LIGHTING COMMUNITIES. The Sitio Electrification Program, which aims for 100% electrification in the Philippines, is one of the government’s priority programs for economic development and poverty reduction. Through Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary and the country's third largest private electric distribution utility, the unlit sitio of Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato in Davao City was fully energized last April.
LIGHTING COMMUNITIES. The Sitio Electrification Program, which aims for 100% electrification in the Philippines, is one of the government’s priority programs for economic development and poverty reduction. Through Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary and the country's third largest private electric distribution utility, the unlit sitio of Barangay Lumiad, Paquibato in Davao City was fully energized last April. Contributed photo
Published on

DAVAO Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) has raised its total household power rate from P8.4475/kWh in October to P9.1101/kWh in November, a P0.6626 increase due to higher power supply costs from the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao, where Davao Light sources part of its supply.

In a statement posted on November 14, Davao Light noted that monthly power rate adjustments are expected due to market volatility. 

“Davao Light reiterates that market prices are volatile thus changes in the power rates are expected every month. Since rates are uncontrollable, Davao Light customers can still have control over their electricity bills by focusing on their consumption,” the company said, advising consumers to regulate their energy use effectively to avoid high costs.

The utility also cautioned that electricity consumption is likely to increase during the holiday season due to higher demand for lighting, appliances, and other holiday activities. To manage costs, Davao Light recommended using non-electric decorations like parols and solar-powered or battery-operated lights.

In October, residential rates dropped by P1.0277/kWh after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) mandated staggered payments for WESM's May 2024 billing, evenly distributed from June to September. DEF

Tourism
local products
Davao City tourism
Davao City
Christmas
Pasko Fiesta
Parks
Christmas activities
lights
Christmas decorations
Davao CTOO
enchanted woodland

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph