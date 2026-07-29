Power supply in Mindanao continues to exceed demand

THE Mindanao power grid continued to maintain a stable and reliable electricity supply in the first seven months of 2026, with available generating capacity consistently exceeding demand and providing sufficient reserves to support households, businesses, and industries across the island.

Based on the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) Daily Operations Report as of July 26, 2026, Mindanao recorded an average available generating capacity of 3,321 megawatts (MW) from January 1 to July 26. This was significantly higher than the average actual system demand of 2,426 MW, leaving an average gross reserve of 895 MW throughout the period.

The data underscore the region's improving power reliability, with reserve margins remaining healthy even as electricity consumption continued to rise. Adequate reserve capacity is critical in ensuring grid stability, allowing the power system to absorb unexpected plant outages, maintenance shutdowns, or sudden spikes in electricity demand without disrupting supply.

The report also showed that Mindanao's year-to-date peak demand reached 2,775 MW on May 12, marking the highest electricity requirement recorded so far this year.

Despite this increase, available capacity remained well above demand, enabling the grid to operate without significant supply constraints.

Power supply remained comfortable during the week ending July 26.

On July 26, Mindanao registered a peak demand of 2,236 MW, while available capacity reached 3,249 MW, resulting in a gross reserve of 1,013 MW—the highest reserve margin recorded during the seven-day period. Electricity generation for the day totaled 52,633 megawatt-hours (MWh).

A day earlier, on July 25, the grid recorded 3,211 MW of available capacity against a peak demand of 2,319 MW, leaving a reserve of 892 MW. On July 24, available capacity reached 3,111 MW while demand peaked at 2,301 MW, providing an 810-MW reserve.

Earlier in the week, the reserve margins also remained at comfortable levels, with 824 MW on July 23, 701 MW on July 22, 752 MW on July 21, and 642 MW on July 20. During the same period, daily available capacity ranged from 3,068 MW to 3,166 MW, consistently exceeding peak electricity demand.

The trend illustrated in the NGCP report likewise showed that actual available generating capacity throughout 2026 remained above actual demand and generally aligned with projected supply requirements, reflecting a resilient power system capable of supporting economic activity across Mindanao.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has already reiterated that stable electricity supply remains a key factor in sustaining manufacturing operations, commercial establishments, business process outsourcing firms, and other energy-intensive industries.

Reliable power also helps minimize operational disruptions and strengthens investor confidence as Mindanao continues to attract new investments and expand its industrial and commercial sectors. DEF