Power supply stable despite rate hike

DESPITE a slight increase in electricity rates for October, Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) assured consumers that power supply in Mindanao remains stable, with emergency supply agreements and demand-management measures in place should conditions tighten.

The utility’s residential electricity rate rose by nine centavos per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to ₱13.33 for the October 11 to November 10, 2026 billing period, from ₱13.24 in the previous period.

Despite the higher rates and expectations of warmer weather that could increase electricity demand, Davao Light said it was prepared to manage potential supply constraints.

The company said it had secured emergency power supply agreements and could implement demand-side management measures, including the Interruptible Load Program (ILP), if necessary.

Under the ERC-approved ILP, participating large commercial and industrial customers temporarily operate their own generator sets instead of drawing electricity from the grid during periods of tight supply. This allows electricity that would otherwise be consumed by these establishments to remain available to other customers, including households.

“Worst comes to worst, we can implement the Interruptible Load Program. This is a program asking big companies not to draw power from the utility, but instead self-generate so that the unused supply can be given to residential customers,” Fermin Edillon, Davao Light’s Reputation Enhancement Head, said during a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps press briefing on October 21, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City.

The company noted that implementing the program would depend on prevailing supply conditions and existing arrangements with participating establishments.

ERC measures help cushion rate adjustments

Davao Light also said regulatory measures approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) were being implemented to help mitigate the impact of electricity costs on consumers.

In a separate statement, the utility said the removal of value-added tax (VAT) from the System Loss Charge was reflected in the current billing period in accordance with ERC Resolution No. 26, Series of 2026.

The October billing period also includes an incremental Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UC-ME) of ₱0.0634 per kWh.

The UC-ME is a nationwide charge that supports the government’s missionary electrification program, which helps extend electricity services to areas that are not connected to the main power grid or are difficult to serve commercially.

Davao Light advised customers to consider the various components of their electricity bills when assessing monthly changes, noting that the total rate reflects several generation, transmission, distribution and other applicable charges, as well as regulatory adjustments.

Consumers urged to manage electricity use

Alongside its assurance on power supply, Davao Light encouraged consumers to manage their electricity consumption as warmer weather could lead to greater use of air conditioners, electric fans and other appliances.

Edillon stressed that household consumption plays a significant role in determining the final amount consumers pay, regardless of changes in the electricity rate.

“Consumption is beyond the control of a power utility. Eto kasi ang gumagamit, definitely, is the consumer or customer,” he said.

“Reduce jud nato atong consumption... Because kung reduce ang consumption, reduce pud ang total demand,” he added.

The company encouraged households to review the consumption graphs included in their electricity bills to compare usage across billing periods and identify changes in their consumption patterns.

Among the recommended measures are setting air conditioners at moderate temperatures, switching off lights and appliances when not in use, maximizing natural ventilation when possible, and avoiding the unnecessary use of high-consumption equipment.

According to Davao Light, reducing electricity use can help households manage their monthly expenses while also easing overall demand on the power system.

Billing validation ongoing in expanded franchise areas

During the briefing, Davao Light also discussed efforts to address billing concerns in its expanded franchise areas in Davao del Norte.

The company said field verification and geographic information system (GIS) mapping activities were ongoing to validate customer information, verify service locations, and address billing delays and discrepancies.

The process is intended to improve the accuracy of customer records and help resolve issues affecting billing in the areas covered by the expansion.

For customers with outstanding balances, the utility encouraged early coordination with its offices to discuss payment arrangements before arrears accumulate.

While ERC rules provide certain protections against disconnection under specific circumstances, customers were advised to verify whether they qualify for the applicable provisions rather than assume that all overdue accounts are exempt from disconnection.

Davao Light encouraged customers experiencing payment difficulties to inquire about available payment arrangements and options for settling outstanding balances. DEF