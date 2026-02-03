Powering young futures: Davao Light expands in Davao de Oro

IN MANY parts of Davao de Oro, electricity is no longer viewed merely as a household utility. For students, parents, and teachers, it has become a critical foundation for learning, productivity, and opportunity. With Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) moving forward with its franchise expansion under Republic Act No. 12144, communities are beginning to feel how stable power can reshape education and daily life.

For Joyce Mae Villanueva, a 19-year-old college student from Barangay Cuambog (Poblacion), Mabini, reliable electricity directly affects her ability to keep up with academic demands.

“It was really difficult to study before, especially when we had online submissions and the power would suddenly go out,” Joyce Mae said. “If electricity becomes more stable, we can focus better on our studies. We won’t always worry about missing deadlines because of brownouts.”

Her experience mirrors that of many students in Davao de Oro, where learning has become increasingly dependent on digital platforms, internet access, and electronic devices even after the pandemic.

Education in the dark

For Mark Anthony Sarmiento, 21, an education student from Barangay Pindasan, Mabini, frequent power interruptions disrupt not only his schoolwork but also his training as a future teacher.

“Most of our requirements are digital now—lesson plans, reports, presentations,” he said. “When electricity is unstable, everything stops. You lose time and momentum. Stable power helps students prepare better and learn with less pressure.”

Meanwhile, Aira Nicole Ponce, 17, a senior high school student from the municipality of Pantukan, said power interruptions often affect her motivation to study.

“When brownouts happen at night, it’s hard to stay focused,” she shared. “Sometimes you don’t know when the electricity will come back, so you just stop studying. With stable power, learning feels lighter and more encouraging.”

Parents see hope in reliable power

Parents across Davao de Oro welcome the expansion of Davao Light’s services, saying reliable electricity helps protect both their children’s education and their family finances.

For Ronalyn Magdalo, 42, from Mabini, stable power ensures that the investments they make for schooling are not wasted.

“We save up to buy gadgets because schools require them now,” she said. “But when there are frequent brownouts, those gadgets are useless. Stable electricity means our sacrifices are worth it.”

Edgar Manalo, 48 of Nabunturan, echoed the same sentiment, saying dependable power allows parents to better support their children’s goals.

“When my daughter studies at night, I want her to be comfortable and safe,” he said. “Good electricity service gives families like ours a better chance to help our children finish school.”

Regulatory breakthrough

The optimism in communities follows a major regulatory development late last year. On December 12, 2025, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) granted provisional authority to Davao Light for its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), allowing the company to begin connecting customers and collecting payments in expanded areas of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, pending final approval.

“This means Davao Light now has provisional approval to connect customers and collect payments for its service,” the company said, marking a key step in implementing the expanded franchise under RA 12144.

Davao Light President and COO Enriczar Tia welcomed the decision, noting that groundwork for the expansion had been ongoing for months.

“With this decision, we can now accept applications for connections,” Tia said, adding that customers who wish to transfer to Davao Light may apply online through links available on the company’s official website, Facebook page, and other channels.

The application process forms part of Davao Light’s registration rollout announced in 2025, which aims to streamline customer onboarding and prepare communities for improved service and infrastructure.

Areas set to benefit

Under RA 12144, Davao Light’s franchise coverage now includes several areas in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, many of which were previously served by Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO).

In Davao del Norte, the expanded franchise covers Tagum City, Island Garden City of Samal, Kapalong, Asuncion, New Corella, San Isidro, and Talaingod, in addition to Davao Light’s existing service areas such as Panabo City, Carmen, Braulio E. Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.

In Davao de Oro, municipalities expected to benefit include Mabini, Maco, Pantukan, Monkayo, Nabunturan, Montevista, Mawab, Maragusan, Laak, and New Bataan, with connections to be rolled out progressively as infrastructure expands.

At present, the company has only been able to establish a connection in Kapalong, due to its proximity to Davao Light’s original franchise area. Tia said the company remains unable to take over the entire expanded territory as negotiations with NORDECO over asset acquisition have yet to progress.

Despite this, customers in Kapalong are expected to begin receiving Davao Light power before year-end, with billing cycles starting in January next year. Davao Light also plans to construct its own lines, poles, and substations, although connecting more distant areas such as Samal or Tagum is expected to take several years.

Promise of better service

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib welcomed the issuance of the CPCN, calling it a milestone for consumers.

“This may be one document, but this spells a brighter future for the people of Davao del Norte,” Jubahib said. “With the CPCN, Davao Light can now connect customers here. This would mean lower rates and better service—something I have been fighting for since 2019.”

Tia likewise assured that customers in expanded areas can expect lower electricity rates and world-class service, improvements that many believe will have lasting effects on education, livelihoods, and overall quality of life.

For students like Joyce Mae, the impact of reliable power goes beyond convenience.

“Education already has many challenges,” she said. “If electricity becomes stable, that’s one big problem removed. It helps us focus on learning and on building our future.”

2026 development

With the ongoing battle between Nordeco, Davao Light confirmed that the Regional Trial Court Branch 34 last January 2026 in Panabo City has issued a Writ of Possession in its favor, authorizing the utility to take control of the power distribution system serving the Igacos.

Davao Light spokesperson Fermin Edillon said the writ allows the company to assume operational responsibility over the system to ensure continuous, safe, and reliable electricity service. He added that the transition will be carried out in accordance with legal and regulatory procedures and appealed to Nordeco for cooperation to ensure a smooth handover.

“The issuance of the Writ enables Davao Light to assume operational responsibility for the distribution system, ensuring safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity service for consumers,” said Edillon.

At the same time, Edillon addressed consumer concerns over the latest electricity rates, noting that Davao Light’s residential rate for the January 11 to February 10, 2026 billing period increased to P11.72 per kilowatt-hour, about P2.01 per kWh higher than in December 2025. The increase was attributed mainly to higher generation costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and the implementation of the Green Energy Auction Allowance.

Edillon advised consumers to monitor their electricity use during the current billing cycle and said the company expects rates to stabilize and possibly decrease beginning February, as cost pressures ease following the latest billing period. DEF