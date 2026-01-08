Practice mindful eating amid rising stroke cases

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) is calling on Dabawenyos to be mindful of their eating habits to avoid health complications, particularly stroke, which historically spikes after the holiday season, a time when there is an abundance of food on the table.

During a media forum recently, Dr. Matthew Rex Madayag of SPMC emphasized that the hospital consistently observes an increase in stroke cases immediately after the Christmas and New Year festivities. While the current number of cases remains within the usual range, he noted that the trend typically shifts once the holiday season ends.

“Sa karon, usual number pa. Pero pagkahuman sa Pasko, after the holiday season, usually nagkadaghan, again because of diet,” Madayag said, pointing out that excessive eating, drinking, and lack of sleep during the holidays contribute to the rise in cases.

(For now, we have the usual number of stroke cases. But after Christmas, after the holiday season, it usually increases again because of the diet.)

Stroke continues to be one of the leading causes of illness and death in the Philippines, with younger patients now being admitted for stroke.

“Daghan kaayog mga batan-on nga mag-inom hangtod kadlawon. Nagkabata naman ang mga nagka-stroke karon,” Madayag shared, highlighting how lifestyle choices among the youth, including binge drinking, poor diet, and irregular sleep, are putting them at higher risk.

(There are so many young people nowadays who drink until dawn. People are having strokes at a younger age now.)

“Most likely after the holidays, we usually expect nga magdagsa ang mga pasyente,” he added.

(Most likely after the holidays, we usually expect a surge in patients.)

In line with its mandate to promote public health, SPMC is strengthening its information campaign to encourage Dabawenyos to adopt healthier habits during the festive season. The hospital underscores that prevention begins with awareness and small, consistent lifestyle adjustments.

Madayag reminded Dabawenyos with existing health conditions to be especially cautious. Those with hypertension are encouraged to limit salty and fatty foods, while individuals with diabetes are advised to moderate their carbohydrate intake. PIA DAVAO