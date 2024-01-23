Prayer rally vs PI’s Cha-cha on Jan 28

A LOCAL lawmaker together with some concerned citizens, members of the academe, and barangay officials will stage a prayer rally against the ongoing people's initiative on Charter change (Cha-cha) on January 28, 2024, at the San Pedro Square in San Pedro Street, Davao City.

Third District Councilor Conrado C. Baluran, chairperson of the committee on transportation and Communications, said during his privilege speech on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that he is inviting everyone to participate in the peace rally entitled “One Nation, One Opposition”, which is a nationwide event.

“Together with the calling for every Filipino people to participate in this greater cause for a nationwide campaign, Davao City will remain resilient and will not just stand aside as an observer but shall take part continuously striving to unite for one nation, one strong opposition,” Baluran added.

He revealed in a media interview that they are expecting 50,000 people, coming from various regions in the country, to participate in the rally. He said that this is not an issue concerning the Dutertes but rather the deception done to the people since they disguise it through monetary compensation and using the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

In connection to this, the 20th City Council approved the road closure of some of the roads connected to San Pedro Square, two days before the event.

However, Baluran clarified that the road closure does not mean that the roads will be fully closed but that one lane will only be passable to vehicles during that time in preparation for the rally. However, the roads will be fully closed during the day of the event.

Affected roads will be those that connect to San Pedro Street, particularly from corner Bolton to corner CM Recto; San Pedro Street from corner Bolton Extension to corner Magallanes; and Bolton Street from corner Rizal to corner San Pedro Street from 10 p.m. of January 26 until 5 a.m. on January 29.

Also roads in Anda Street, from corner Magallanes Street to corner Rizal Street and Ponciano Street from corner Rizal Street to corner San Pedro Street from 8 a.m. on January 27 until January 29.

And roads from San Pedro Street corner Anda Street to San Pedro Street corner Quirino avenue; and Legaspi Stree, from corner Rizal Street to corner Magallanes will be closed from 8 p.m. on January 27 until 5 a.m. on January 29.

CM Recto Avenue corner Marco Polo to corner San Pedro Street as well as the entire length of the one lane of Roxas Boulevard, specifically the Aldevinco side; and San Pedro Extension from corner Quezon Boulevard to corner CM Recto will be closed from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. of January 28.

"We have to act in one goal, dapat respetuhon pod ta nila (they should also respect us) just because of their intention to remain in power," Baloran said.

In a previous demonstration on January 19, concerned citizens in Calinan District expressed their disapproval of the disguised People's Initiative for Charter change. That same day, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte in a Facebook post denounced the alleged cash-for-signature scheme being promoted by a number of individuals in the city.

Congressmen Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and Isidro Ungab declared their opposition to the alleged people's initiative for Charter change, alleging that the Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist officials were behind the signature campaign.

As of writing, PBA representative Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles has yet to release a statement on the matter. RGP

