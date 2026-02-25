Prayers urged for Duterte amid ICC hearing

DAVAO City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang urged the public to pray for former President Rodrigo Duterte amid the ongoing confirmation of charges hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Asked for his comment on the first day of the proceedings, Dayanghirang said he had no further statement and would instead focus on prayer.

“We need to pray hard before Friday and thereafter,” he said Tuesday, February 24, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Dayanghirang noted that Duterte supporters are closely monitoring the hearings. He said there are no planned public activities in support of the former president and that the 21st City Council will not issue any new resolutions related to the proceedings, after having sent two previously.

“I believe in higher powers rather than human intervention. In this case, I believe it’s God’s will, and we will pray more,” he said.

“We pray for FPRRD to have strength, peace of mind, and courage,” Ortiz said. She also asked for comfort for his family and supporters and for calm amid potential public unrest.

Ortiz further prayed for the continued peace and progress of Davao City, that businesses thrive, children learn in safe environments, and families live with dignity and hope.

The 21st City Council previously approved a resolution on July 15, 2025, supporting Duterte’s appeal to the ICC for immediate release and repatriation. The 20th City Council passed a similar resolution on March 25, 2025, urging the Senate to support his release.

Duterte was taken to The Hague, Netherlands, on March 12, 2025, and made his first appearance before the ICC via video link on March 14, 2025. The confirmation of charges hearing runs from February 23 to 28, 2026. RGP