Pre-formal hearing conference for relieved DCPO personnel

THE administrative relief of 35 Davao City Police Office (DCPO) personnel including their chief, Colonel Richard Bad-ang is set to undergo a pre-formal hearing conference soon as part of the ongoing motu proprio investigation.

The decision stems from the recommendation of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Regional Internal Affairs Service (Rias) concerning the deaths of seven individuals during anti-illegal drugs operations held in the jurisdiction from March 22 to 26 of this year.

During an AFP-PNP press briefing earlier this week, DCPO's new acting city director, Colonel Rolindo Suguilon, revealed that this legal process would allow these officials to present their side of the story and provide any evidence they may possess to justify their actions.

Meanwhile, once cleared of any wrongdoing, the implicated police authorities could be reinstated to their original posts or roles.

On May 27, the Philippine National Police (PNP) clarified that the temporary relief of police officers from their positions is customary during investigations into their alleged involvement in illegal activities.

“Hindi ito ibig sabihin na guilty na itong ating 35 PNP personnel. However, this is not the first time na ginagawa ito ng Rias (This does not imply guilt on the part of our 35 PNP personnel. However, it's not uncommon for the RIAS to take such actions)," stated Fajardo during a national press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City, following condemnation of the incident by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on his Facebook account.

Fajardo further explained that even at the national headquarters, an officer suspected of involvement in such matters would be temporarily removed or replaced to avoid any conflicts during the investigation.

Currently, the 35 relieved DCPO officers and personnel, who were promptly relieved on May 22 and 23, have reported to the Regional Internal Affairs Office.

Meanwhile, DCPO has assured the public that anti-drug operations, including the pursuit of wanted individuals and those in possession of illegal firearms, will continue despite the recent removal of several officers in the city. DEF