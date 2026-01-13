Pregnant Dabawenya, unborn baby died in car crash in Ireland

A DABAWENYA healthcare worker and her unborn baby died following a two-car crash near Nutts Corner, Co Antrim, on Sunday, January 11, 2025, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The victim was identified as Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco, in her 30s, who was working as a nurse.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Stewart of the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit said: “We can also confirm that, sadly, Cathrene was pregnant and her baby also died as a result of the collision. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time."

She was a backseat passenger and later died in a hospital from her injuries.

According to a report from the Belfast Telegraph, Singco was one of eight people taken to a hospital following the crash, which happened on Moira Road at around 2 p.m.

Her husband, meanwhile, remains in critical condition.

Earlier that day, Singco had re-shared a one-year-old post on Facebook.

It included a video of her and her spouse dancing in the snow at 3,454 meters during a previous trip to the Jungfraujoch railway station in Switzerland, known as the ‘Top of Europe’.

The original post celebrating five years of marriage on January 10, 2025, contained the caption: “Cheers to 50 years of love as husband and wife.”

The couple also shared a video on social media to celebrate New Year’s Day. It was made up of their 2025 highlights and included clips of them cuddling under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, cycling in Majorca, and going for their first baby scan.

According to her official Facebook account, Singco studied nursing at Brokenshire College in Davao City.

In a Facebook interview with one of her former workmates, the late nurse was also reported to have worked at Metro Davao Medical and Research Center, Inc. before migrating to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

SunStar Davao is still reaching out to the family for their statement. RGL