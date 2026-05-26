Pregnant women warned vs heavy physical exercises

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) advised Dabawenyos on safe motherhood, especially for high-risk pregnant women.

Dr. Katrina A. Abarcar, volunteer consultant of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, highlighted that high-risk pregnant women are not advised to engage in heavy physical exercise.

“Well, dili tanang buntis atoang gina-allow to do physical exercise. Kaning mga buntis nga prone mag-bleeding, kaning mga naay anak na twins nga dili kaayo gwapo ang growth, ug mga naay high blood nga dili controlled ang blood pressure,” she said during the Kapihan at SM City Annex, Ecoland, Davao City, on May 25, 2026.

(Well, we don’t allow all pregnant women to do physical exercise. Pregnant women who are prone to bleeding, those carrying twins whose growth is not very good, and those with high blood pressure that is not controlled.)

Moreover, she clarified that healthy pregnant women are allowed to do moderate-intensity exercises, such as walking.

“For the regular buntis, we allow mga around 30 minutes nga moderate-intensity exercise per day. Five times a week. Bisan maglakaw-lakaw lang, medyo hangakon gamay, pwede na na siya. Medyo naa na na siyay good effects sa atong lawas,” she said.

(For regular pregnant women, we allow around 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per day, five times a week. Even just walking around until slightly out of breath is already okay. That already has good effects on the body.)

Abarcar also advised diabetic patients to stay physically active after meals to help burn calories.

The doctor said that ages 20 to 35 are considered the ideal age range for pregnancy, both physically and mentally, since the body is already fully mature.

She also advised women not to get pregnant immediately after giving birth, especially those who underwent cesarean delivery, to give their bodies enough time to recover. She said that 12 to 18 months is the ideal interval before becoming pregnant again.

She also advised mothers to take good care of their children.

Abarcar further encouraged women to undergo prenatal checkups after confirming their pregnancy. JERRY SERO/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN