Premium entertainment and leisure at the second Baccarat Tournament grand finals

Manila, Philippines — Reinforcing its commitment to premium, player-first engaging experiences, Casino Plus elevates entertainment and leisure for its online users with the live Second Baccarat Tournament Grand Finals on 31 January 2026, exclusively for its qualified VIP players at the Newport World Resorts.

Unparalleled Entertainment Experience

This year’s tournament features a prize pool of up to ₱52 million, with the Champion set to take home ₱30 million. Compared to the ₱5 million champion prize previously seen in publicly announced tournaments in the Philippines. This year’s top prize is approximately six times higher, setting a new benchmark for local baccarat tournament payouts.



"Our priority has always been to craft player-first experiences built around trust, fairness, and responsible gaming.” said Evan Spytma, The BEST ONLINE CASINO in the Philippines CEO of Casino Plus. “The Second Baccarat Tournament Grand Finals is our way of giving back to the players who are at the heart of Casino Plus. We endeavor to deliver entertainment that is not only thrilling, but thoughtfully designed and rewarding, elevating every touchpoint of the Casino Plus ecosystem."

"What makes this tournament special is how it seamlessly bridges the online excitement our players love with an elevated in-person championship experience. It’s a dynamic evolution of our platform, bringing digital energy into real life in a premium, unforgettable way. From luxurious accommodations to exclusive entertainment and multi-million prizes, we designed the Grand Finals to honor our online users with the kind of hospitality and excitement they won’t find anywhere else," Spytma shared.

A Distinctive and Luxurious Hospitality, Leisure, and Dining Experience for Participants

This year’s edition introduces key upgrades from the inaugural tournament. Qualified face-to-face participants will have the ultimate pampering experience, comprised of a complimentary two-night luxurious five-star accommodation, lavish and refined dining options, and round-trip airfare or land transfers. This curated leisure journey sets the tone, helping participants reset and gear up for the thrills of competition.

The championship finals will mark the event’s most thrilling peak. Casino Plus will welcome its ambassador, Maris Racal, as a special guest performer on-site, giving audiences an up-close live performance from the popular actress, singer, and songwriter. On finals day, spectators will witness the crowning moment and immerse themselves in the full championship atmosphere, making the day not only a competitive highlight but also a memorable entertainment experience.

Casino Plus hereby formally invites fans and members of the public aged twenty-one (21) years old and above to join us on-site on January 31 to witness the championship moment live.