Preserving cacao industry through youth storytelling

Preserving the industry through storytelling

Harani stressed the importance of storytelling in preserving the industry.

“Yes, there is [impact]. Because every time we screen the film Chocolates Melting Away, people from other countries have no idea that there is a chocolate and cacao industry here in the Philippines. So since Davao is the cacao capital of the Philippines, I think it’s great to start here and promote what is in here. So that’s the message to the youth,” he said.

He added that the fellows were divided into five teams to co-create creative outputs and campaigns promoting the cacao and chocolate industry in Davao City. These outputs will later be amplified through various platforms to show how creativity plays a crucial role in advocacy.

Harani is a 2019 Young Creatives Awardee of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences during the 47th International Emmy Awards. He is the only Filipino artist listed in Forbes Asia’s “30 Under 30” for Arts (2020) and a recipient of the Rockefeller Foundation’s CNN Academy: Climate Storytelling Program (2023). He also received the New Scientist Editor’s Award from the Royal Geographical Society.

Another highlight of the fellowship was a panel discussion featuring cacao industry experts.

Wit Holganza, CEO of Lilamaya Inc., a Philippine enterprise producing cacao nibs, chocolate bars, and granola, shared that Davao chocolates are widely known across Europe—yet often misunderstood.

“But they never really are able to appreciate the value of that product because they don’t know the story of where it came from, the story of origin. So when we are able to shift the focus from commodity, we now bring it to cultural identity—saan galing, ano yung pamumuhay sa lugar na kung saan tinanim at hinarvest siya (where it came from, and the livelihoods of the people who planted and harvested it),” Holganza, who is also the president of Cacao City, said.

She emphasized that cacao should be viewed not merely as a commodity but as a cultural identity rooted in the stories of the people who grow it.

“Even if it did not come from us originally—it came from South America—we’ve been growing it for the last 300 years. We have the right to claim it as part of our culture, right?” she added.

Holganza also highlighted the importance of a circular economy, noting that not all cacao growers aspire to become exporters. She recalled selling cacao to a Japanese buyer who consolidated products and sold them back to Filipinos as value-added goods like green tea chocolate.

“Can you imagine the number of miles and the carbon footprint of that process? So therefore, keeping it local, and to appreciate why you should take cultural pride in our cacao, (and) the only way to do that is to really come and experience cacao farming,” she said.

She expressed optimism that many stakeholders are now embracing sustainable practices that nourish not only the plants but also the soil itself.

“There’s a billion life forms underneath us, but we never care to get to know them. And just like us, they need food, shelter, and nutrition,” Holganza said.

Orlando Samson Jr., a nurse and advocate of regenerative farming, shared that Davao’s geography and climate make it ideal for cacao cultivation.

“We’re converting into organic, sustainable cacao farming—hindi mabilisan—because we don’t only want to be recognized as a cacao producer, but also for the way we grow our cacao, to be exhibited to the whole world, and not only in Davao,” said Samson, who is also a cacao farm manager at Cacao Culture.