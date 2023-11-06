Preserving heritage: A struggle and a hopeful journey

AT THE Indigenous People's Forum held on October 26, 2023, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Sandigan Hall in San Pedro St., Councilor and Indigenous People's Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Rudy Mande underscored the crucial role played by Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in their communities.

"Should the mountain fall, so too shall the city," he said.

Mande cited the significance of the five major tribes in Davao City, including the Bagobo Klata tribe in Calinan, the Ata tribe in Paquibato District, and the Ovu Manuvo, Matigsalug, and Tagabawa tribes in Marilog District and Toril, respectively.

He also noted that Moro tribes and the Muslim community in Davao continue to thrive, preserving their cultural practices.

“Naa pa tanan ang kultura sa dances, wedding gina-practice pa gyud namo kay dako nga tulubagon sa mga leaders kung kanang ang kultura walaon. Ang challenge lang gyud gamay katong mga new gen, mga bata lang ('It's not true that these tribes are vanishing; they are very much alive, as is their culture. The challenge primarily lies with the younger generation),” Mande said.

The gradual erosion of dialects within these tribes is a challenge they face. According to Councilor Mande, while some dialects have diminished, the cultures remain resilient.

“Naa man gamay nawala pero dili jud totally nawala kay strong pa gyud hantod karon, ako mismo isip IP mandatory leader dinhi sa Davao City, wala man gyud siya nawala. Bale ang amo lang challenge karon katong mga IP na naka minyo sa mga taga siyudad nga nag binisaya na sila, syempre unang mawala ang dialect. Pero ang kultura dili jud na mawala (While there is a slight loss, it's important to note that it remains strong, as the IP mandatory leader in Davao City can attest that our culture has not faded. Naturally, the dialect may fade first, but the culture will endure),” Mande added.

The Bagobo Klata tribe grapples with this challenge as well.

Kristine Claire Tar, Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2023, affirms this concern.

"Modernization has significantly impacted our tribe in various ways. Some of the youth in our tribe have, unfortunately, lost the ability to speak their native language. I believe this is due to the influence of the surrounding society and community, as they, too, have lost the ability to speak the language," Tar said.

Today, inter-tribal marriages are common, making children often unable to speak their native dialect as they grow up in the modern world.

She said their efforts to pass down traditional knowledge within their tribe are ongoing.

On Indigenous Peoples' Day, they actively encourage the youth to practice traditional dances, promoting cultural awareness while imparting knowledge about the traditional dances of the Bagobo Klata tribe.