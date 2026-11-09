Preserving history at Davao City’s American cemetery

DABAWENYOS refer to it as the Masonic Cemetery, a familiar landmark in Barangay 6-A where Davao City’s two main cemeteries (Wireless public cemetery and the Roman Catholic cemetery) are located.

The Filipino American Veterans Masonic Memorial Park is located in Madapo Hills, a high ground near the city center, the area in the hills is also called “wireless” as it was the site of an old wireless telegraph station.

Inside the four-hectare lot are the tombs of Americans, particularly military veterans who settled in Davao before World War II.

With a profitable abaca industry, many Americans, mostly military veterans, established large plantations in Davao during the early 1900s.

Established in 1915, it was one of the two areas designated by American authorities as burial grounds, one of which is the adjacent municipal burial ground, also known as the Roman Catholic Cemetery.

The Masonic cemetery was originally for American Masons, but eventually it included American military veterans.

The cemetery was maintained by the American Cemetery Association (ACA) until the late 1950s, when Mason and American veteran Alfred W. Roberts negotiated with the ACA for the transfer of rights to the land to the Davao Masonic Association Inc., a group organized by local Masons who wanted a resting place for their departed kin.

More than just a cemetery, it is a reminder of a bygone era, when American settlers transformed Davao into one of the most “American towns” in the country during the early 1900s.

Back then, retired American soldiers from the Philippine-American War and some adventurous investors flocked to Davao to develop abaca and coconut plantations.

Save for civic structures built during the American period, like the century-old City Hall, there is hardly any presence of American pioneers’ legacy in Davao, and the Filipino American Veterans Masonic Memorial Park is one of those old remaining sites.

A grave of an American veteran and settler in Davao

Inside the cemetery, one can see the graves of American settlers such as Henry Roscom, David Jacobson, Harry Hughes, Henry Pahl, Edward Christensen, and Colonel George Thompson, who was the special representative of United States President Calvin Coolidge to the Philippines and who helped bring capital investments to Davao.

Also in the cemetery are the remains of several American, Filipino, and Japanese World War II dead, which is now remembered as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The City Government of Davao, through the Office of the Culture and Arts (OCA), is planning to put up a marker or a monument near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“We are coordinating with the Masonic organization because this is a Mason cemetery, they maintain this place and they initially put up a place and installed a marker, hopefully we can pass another resolution as part of an ordinance that officially we will put a marker,” says Oscar Casaysay head of the Office of the Culture and the Arts.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Once marked by a simple white cross, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier located at the edge of the cemetery underwent improvements, which included a bigger white cross, a steel marker, and concrete posts with steel chains to demarcate the area.

The city government holds the annual Liberation of Davao commemoration at the cemetery. Held on May 3, the date marks the return of American forces in Davao City, ending Japanese occupation.

American veterans currently living in Davao under American Legion Post 66 make visits to the tomb of American veterans during Memorial Day. In 2018, they started the process of identifying the remains of 32 American and Filipino soldiers buried at the tomb of the unknown soldier. PIA DAVAO