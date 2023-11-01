Davao

Prices of candles, bottled water remain stable

LIGHT A CANDLE. While many choose to flock to cemeteries during "Undas", some opt to light candles and visit their dearly departed at the cemeteries to avoid the "All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day" rush. In this photo, Dabawenyos were seen lighting candles at the Mintal Public Cemetery before Nov. 1 and 2.
LIGHT A CANDLE. While many choose to flock to cemeteries during "Undas", some opt to light candles and visit their dearly departed at the cemeteries to avoid the "All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day" rush. In this photo, Dabawenyos were seen lighting candles at the Mintal Public Cemetery before Nov. 1 and 2. Mark Perandos/SunStar Photo

AS ALL Saints' Day and All Souls' Day approach, the prices of candles and mineral bottled water remain steady. 

Candles are available at various prices, ranging from P5, P10, to P20, depending on size. 

Colored candles are also on sale, with prices ranging from P5 to P35, depending on their size.

Bottled water near Davao cemeteries, meanwhile, can be purchased for prices ranging from P7 to P25, depending on their volume, ranging from 330 ml to one liter.

Vendors near public cemeteries have assured that candle prices will remain stable and are not expected to increase.

“May uban nga mopili og gagmay nga mga kandila tungod sa limit na budget, samtang ang uban gusto og dako aron daw nice tan-awon sa mga lubnganan (Some may opt for smaller candles due to budget constraints, while others may prefer larger ones for aesthetics),” Teresita Ochoa, a candle vendor, told SunStar Davao during its price monitoring along cemeteries, October 31.

Another vendor, Diday Elias, anticipates high demand for candles, and they have prepared by stocking up on more candles. She emphasized that candles can be sold as long as they are not damaged or exposed to moisture.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) Suggested Retail Prices (SRP) of Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities from February 2023, bottled mineralized water is priced from P6.75 to P75, depending on volume, ranging from 330 milliliters (ml) to six liters. Candles have an SRP range of P33.42 to P177.71, depending on the number of candles per pack.

The DTI has previously urged flower, candle, and bottled water vendors not to increase prices during the All Saints' and All Souls' Days commemoration.

To ensure price stability, the DTI, in collaboration with regional offices, the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), and local government units (LGUs), launched the first-ever nationwide "Undas Bantay Presyo" campaign, which includes monitoring prices of candles and water bottles. ICE with reports from PNA.

Department of Trade and Industry
suggested retail prices
Davao City
Undas
Public Cemeteries
Cemeteries
All Saints' Day
All Souls' Day
Oplan Undas
commodities price
Undas 2023
Oplan Undas Bantay Presyo
Bantay Presyo
candle
mineral bottle
Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities
Undas Bantay Presyo

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph