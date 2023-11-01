Prices of candles, bottled water remain stable

AS ALL Saints' Day and All Souls' Day approach, the prices of candles and mineral bottled water remain steady.

Candles are available at various prices, ranging from P5, P10, to P20, depending on size.

Colored candles are also on sale, with prices ranging from P5 to P35, depending on their size.

Bottled water near Davao cemeteries, meanwhile, can be purchased for prices ranging from P7 to P25, depending on their volume, ranging from 330 ml to one liter.

Vendors near public cemeteries have assured that candle prices will remain stable and are not expected to increase.

“May uban nga mopili og gagmay nga mga kandila tungod sa limit na budget, samtang ang uban gusto og dako aron daw nice tan-awon sa mga lubnganan (Some may opt for smaller candles due to budget constraints, while others may prefer larger ones for aesthetics),” Teresita Ochoa, a candle vendor, told SunStar Davao during its price monitoring along cemeteries, October 31.

Another vendor, Diday Elias, anticipates high demand for candles, and they have prepared by stocking up on more candles. She emphasized that candles can be sold as long as they are not damaged or exposed to moisture.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) Suggested Retail Prices (SRP) of Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities from February 2023, bottled mineralized water is priced from P6.75 to P75, depending on volume, ranging from 330 milliliters (ml) to six liters. Candles have an SRP range of P33.42 to P177.71, depending on the number of candles per pack.

The DTI has previously urged flower, candle, and bottled water vendors not to increase prices during the All Saints' and All Souls' Days commemoration.

To ensure price stability, the DTI, in collaboration with regional offices, the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), and local government units (LGUs), launched the first-ever nationwide "Undas Bantay Presyo" campaign, which includes monitoring prices of candles and water bottles. ICE with reports from PNA.