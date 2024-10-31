Prices of candles, flower remain stable

FOLLOWING the observance of Undas 2024, several vendors at the Bankerohan Public Market ensure that flower and candle prices remain stable.

However, price increases are expected during All Souls' Day on November 1 and All Saints' Day on November 2.

As of Thursday, October 31, SunStar Davao reports normal pricing for these items in the Bankerohan Public Market.

In an interview, Nicolai Montes, a 25-year-old candle vendor, noted that despite the surge in demand for these essential items, suggested retail prices (SRP) are steady.

“Mao ra gihapon. Normal ra akoang pricing, barato para madali mahalin pero musaka sya gamay pero igo ra gyud nga maka ginansya gamay. Kung musaka man sya tungod sa public demand. Dili pud kaayo sya mahal kay musunod tas balaod. Lisod na, mareklamohan (It’s still the same. Pricing is normal and affordable so it can sell quickly. If prices do rise due to public demand, they won’t be too high because we follow the law. I want to avoid complaints),” he said, adding that his candles start at P5 and range up to P20 each, depending on size.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Mayel Escarates, a 23-year-old flower vendor who is new to the business, told SunStar Davao that the most popular cut flowers this season include red and white roses, chrysanthemums, gladiolus, and heliconia.

According to Escarates, these flowers are sold individually or in bundles for P5 to P20 each, or by pot for P50 to P80, excluding labor fees, and prices typically depend on agreements between customers and vendors.

“Cut flowers gyud ang popular ilabina nga kalag-kalag karon. Barato gihapon ta pero musaka pa ni sya depende gyud sa demand and depende sa supplier (Cut flowers are especially popular for Undas. They’re still affordable, but prices may slightly increase based on demand and suppliers)," she added.

Earlier this week, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) instructed its regional offices to conduct price monitoring across the country in preparation for Undas activities, urging them to report any unfair pricing practices by vendors.

DTI also stated that major supermarkets are complying with SRP standards, with some products priced even lower than the SRP due to improved operational and logistical efficiency. DEF