Prices of some commodities won’t increase this Christmas

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) reminded the consumers that not all prime commodities will increase prices this holiday season.

“Naay price increase pero dili pud tanan mga commodities mag-increase. Naay mubo and naay naa lang sa stable prices. Kadtong mga critical lang ang mag taas og presyo like meat, spices, eggs, mga condiments (There is a price increase but not all commodities will increase. Some will remain stable. Only those classified as critical will increase prices like meat and spices, eggs, condiments),” Agnes Cecila Roble, DA-Davao price monitoring lead, said during Agribiz Media Forum on Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023.

The official also said that the volume of production and supply in the Davao Region alone, especially of lowland and upland vegetables, are enough to accommodate the demands of consumers this Christmas season.

“For Davao Region, makaingon ta, we are fortunate here because stable gyud ang atoang production. When it comes to volume eksakto gyud. Of course, kung muingon ta’g pag-increase sa presyo, it would include other logistics-related values (For Davao Region, we can say, we are fortunate here because our production is really stable. We have an exact amount of volume. Of course, if we say increase in prices, it would include other logistics-related values),” Roble added.

As of November 20, the current prices of main lowland vegetables such as Ampalaya, Sitao, Pechay (native), Eggplant, and Tomato are P70 per kilogram compared to last week’s P60-70 per kilogram.

On the other hand, the upland vegetables such as carrots and cabbage range from P60-130 per kilogram compared to last week’s P60-140 per kilogram. DEF