Pride in play: Duaw Davao sportsfest celebrates LGBTQIA+ spirit

The Ulap Pulo Slashers claimed the basketball championship title, with the Bugas Green Archers finishing as runners-up. The ULD Valkyries and DDB-NBN secured third and fourth places, respectively.

Anne Jill Lou Pedregosa earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and was also named to the Mythical 5 alongside Angela Dagatan, Ariel Caserva, Lorelane Gestopia, and Rosalie Rendal.

In volleyball, the Dulga Water Defenders emerged as champions over the Mavs who secured the second position. Bugas Butterflies and Bago Blazers claimed the next two spots.

The special awardees were MVP Luke Jhovan Villae Luana, best setter Kent William Revamonte, best libero Elton dela

Cruz, best blocker Raymond Ramirez, best server Sedric Semacio, and best attacker Alexis Dumanhog.

The top four teams in both sports received cash prizes of P30,000, P20,000, P10,000, and P5,000, respectively.

The sportsfest, presented by the city government of Davao through the CTOO, drew participation from 14 basketball and 16 volleyball teams representing Davao City's three congressional districts.

Teeny Arnaiz, overseeing the sportsfest, highlighted the city government of Davao's commitment to inclusivity: "Padayon among adbokasiya na mahatagan og plataporma ang atong mga kaigsuonan sa LGBT na mapakita ilang mga talento ug mga skills, dili lang sa sports, but different aspects pud sa kinabuhi sa usa ka LGBT (We continue to advocate for providing platforms for our LGBT community to showcase their talents and skills, not only in sports but also in various aspects of life."

SunStar Davao's coverage of the Duaw Davao Festival was presented in partnership with the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) and sponsored by Santos Land Development Corporation, Converge, and Alsons Development. WITH REPORTS FROM STRACEY FEROLIN, ANDREA CAROLINE ENYA G. PLAZA, AND ZOELAH KRISTINE ALKUINO