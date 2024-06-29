Pride Parade: Celebrating diversity with 8,000 participants

THE City Government of Davao hosted its inaugural Pride Parade, drawing together approximately 8,000 members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community to celebrate their diversity, individuality, and rights.
Participants marched proudly from Roxas Avenue to C. Bangoy Street, culminating in San Pedro Square.
Many dressed in costumes inspired by the rainbow flag and carried placards advocating for causes like "Legalize Civil Unions" and "You Can’t Pray Away the Gay in Me."
San Pedro's streets were transformed with vibrant rainbow colors, accompanied by floats, marching bands, drag queens, and appearances by the newly crowned Reyna ng Dabaw and her court.
Event organizer Harold Quibete shared in a media interview on June 23, 2024, that he was overwhelmed by the immense support from community members, their families, friends, partners, and allies.
The parade featured 111 contingents, seven floats, and seven bands.
“Grabe wala me nag expect na ing ani, murag nag dugok gani ang tanan mga tao and they are happy para makit-an nga ing ani gyud diay ka united ang members sa LGBTQIA+ community (We were pleasantly surprised by the turnout. It felt like everyone was pulsating with joy to see how united the LGBTQIA+ community is),” he said.
Community members not only had the chance to showcase their authenticity but also competed for awards. Buhangin United Gender Alliance Support won for the largest delegation and liveliest contingent, while the Fabulous Amazing Beauties took home the prize for the most colorful contingent.
For Raphael Emil Leo Ubarco, a 20-year-old resident, participating in this year's parade was a celebration of his pansexuality. He expressed gratitude for the government's role in embracing all citizens.
"I’m very thankful for this event organized by the government because it truly shows their embrace of all their citizens within Davao City, and I’m very grateful for that,” he said.
The Pride March is a cornerstone of Pride Month, dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, celebrating their culture, and advocating for their rights.
This year’s parade was part of the new summer festival, Duaw Davao, organized by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO). The festival, spanning from June 21 to June 30, included events like the Davao Music Fest, Duaw Davao SportsFest, Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night, Duaw Davao Pride Parade, Hugyaw Davao Night of Fun & Colors, Davao Tourismo Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar, Fiesta sa San Pedro: Paghiusayaw, and the Duaw Davao Inter-Barangay MLBB Tournament.
