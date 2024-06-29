Pride Parade: Celebrating diversity with 8,000 participants

THE City Government of Davao hosted its inaugural Pride Parade, drawing together approximately 8,000 members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community to celebrate their diversity, individuality, and rights.

Participants marched proudly from Roxas Avenue to C. Bangoy Street, culminating in San Pedro Square.

Many dressed in costumes inspired by the rainbow flag and carried placards advocating for causes like "Legalize Civil Unions" and "You Can’t Pray Away the Gay in Me."

San Pedro's streets were transformed with vibrant rainbow colors, accompanied by floats, marching bands, drag queens, and appearances by the newly crowned Reyna ng Dabaw and her court.