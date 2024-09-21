Prime Video announces premiere date for ‘Love Stuck’
PRIME Video officially announced the premiere date for the highly-anticipated Amazon Original Thai film Love Stuck starring Thai talents Teeradon Supapunpinyo (James) and Plearnpichaya Komalarajun (Junei). The film will be exclusively available on Prime Video in Thailand and over 240 countries and territories around the world on October 17, 2024.
Love Stuck explores the themes of love, life, family, and personal growth. The story follows Toy (James), a prankster who finds himself trapped in a time loop. No matter what he does, he always winds up back where he starts: on the morning of New Year’s Eve. While trying to escape this tedious cycle, he runs into Vee (Junei), a mysterious young woman caught in the same situation. The two spend the ever-recurring day searching for perfect moments hidden all around them.
As Toy tries to find a way to escape the loop, Vee abandons him and his plans. While dealing with disappointment, Toy discovers a bitter truth about his family that changes his perspective on life. Meanwhile, Vee confronts her biggest fear that reveals why she and Toy are stuck in the time loop.
Love Stuck is a remake of the critically acclaimed Amazon Original The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, which was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television. Leading the cast are renowned Thai talents, Teeradon Supapunpinyo (Bad Genius, Thirteen Lives) and Plearnpichaya Komalarajun (OMG! Oh My Girl, Bad Genius: The Series). The film also features Thitiya Jirapornsilp (You & Me & Me, Not Friends), Sanya Kunakorn (One Year, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies), Grace Mahadumrongkul (King Naresuan), and Monthapoom Sumonvarangkul.
Love Stuck is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Benetone Films. Directed by Chongdol Sukulworaphat, with Noppharat Ramwong as co-director, the film is produced by Rachvin Narula and Kulthep Narula.
The original film, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, is an Amazon MGM Studios release produced by Weed Road Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment, in association with Wishmore Entertainment. Producers: Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, Aaron Ryder, Ashley Fox. Executive producers: Alison Cohen, Christos Konstantakopoulos, Scott Lumpkin.
Join Toy and Vee as they chase their perfect moments in a world without tomorrow in Love Stuck on October 17, exclusively on Prime Video. PR