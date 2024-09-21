Prime Video announces premiere date for ‘Love Stuck’

As Toy tries to find a way to escape the loop, Vee abandons him and his plans. While dealing with disappointment, Toy discovers a bitter truth about his family that changes his perspective on life. Meanwhile, Vee confronts her biggest fear that reveals why she and Toy are stuck in the time loop.

Love Stuck is a remake of the critically acclaimed Amazon Original The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, which was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television. Leading the cast are renowned Thai talents, Teeradon Supapunpinyo (Bad Genius, Thirteen Lives) and Plearnpichaya Komalarajun (OMG! Oh My Girl, Bad Genius: The Series). The film also features Thitiya Jirapornsilp (You & Me & Me, Not Friends), Sanya Kunakorn (One Year, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies), Grace Mahadumrongkul (King Naresuan), and Monthapoom Sumonvarangkul.

Love Stuck is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Benetone Films. Directed by Chongdol Sukulworaphat, with Noppharat Ramwong as co-director, the film is produced by Rachvin Narula and Kulthep Narula.