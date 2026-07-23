Prime Video reveals first look at Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie'

CULVER CITY, California — Prime Video released first-look images from the upcoming new original series, Carrie.

Based on Stephen King’s iconic debut novel, Carrie is a bold, timely, and surprising reinvention of this classic coming‑of‑age story, adapted for television for the first time by visionary showrunner Mike Flanagan.

Carrie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide this Fall.

Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan).

After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

Told over eight propulsive episodes, the series expands King’s cultural landmark — deepening its characters and tensions, and following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night, in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty, and whether we’re witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated.

As previously announced, Carrie stars Summer Howell as Carrie White, cast in the legendary titular role following an extensive search that saw more than 1,000 actors read. The ensemble of series regulars also includes Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) as Margaret White, Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross, Josie Tota (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard (Man of Tomorrow) as Principal Grayle.

Carrie is written and executive produced by showrunner Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) with Flanagan also directing four episodes. Stephen King also serves as executive producer. The series is an Amazon MGM Studios production.

Stephen King’s debut novel Carrie was published in 1974, launching a career in which his books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. The novel spent 14 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list and has been translated into more than 35 languages. Brian De Palma’s 1976 film adaptation, an Academy Award–nominated feature, cemented the story’s cultural impact; this year marks the film’s 50th anniversary. PR