Prior consultation with Davao City on project implementation now mandatory

NATIONAL government agencies are now required to coordinate with the Davao City Government in implementing policies, programs, or projects within the city.

Executive Order No. 30 Series of 2024 was issued on August 19, 2024, amid observation of projects and policies being implemented in the city without proper coordination.

The EO, also known as "An Order Directing Strict Compliance with Certain Provisions of Republic Act No. 7160 Otherwise Known as the Local Government Code of 1991 Particularly On Prior Consultation and/or Coordination, By Officials and/or Employees of National Agencies and Offices Project Implementation Functions Including Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations, Implementing National Policies, Programs And/or Projects Within the Territorial Jurisdiction of the City of Davao," was crafted due to public inconvenience, disturbance, and negative effects on the lives of the people because of policies, programs, or projects within the city without prior consultation or coordination, and non-involvement of the city in the planning and implementation.

"In order to deter any further violation or non-compliance with the above statutory mandates, there is an urgent necessity for the issuance of a remedial measure, pending the passage of an ordinance for the purpose," the EO reads.

Section 1 of the EO provides for strict compliance with Sections 2 (C), 25(B), 26, and 27 of Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the "Local Government Code of 1991.

"Pursuant to Sections 2(c), 25(b), 26 and 27 of Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the "Local Government Code of 1991', all officials and employees of National Government Agencies and Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations (GOCCS) that will be implementing national policies, programs and/or projects within the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Davao are hereby directed to coordinate, consult, and involve the City of Davao in the planning and implementation of these policies, programs, or projects," Section 1 reads.

The same section also provides that National Government Agency or GOCCs shall submit to the City all pertinent documents related to the policy, program, or project to be implemented.

It also added that "noncompliance with the foregoing shall preclude the implementation of any such policy, program, or project."

During implementation, continuing coordination with the City shall be strictly observed in all stages of the policy, project, or program.

Section 2 of the EO provides sanctions. It states that the City Government shall pursue appropriate administrative and/or criminal or civil action/s against any violator. Further, the implementation of any project or program without the required prior consultation or coordination shall, if warranted, be halted or stopped. CIO