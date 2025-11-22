Private firm expresses interest in Davao City’s parking hub dev’t

AS DAVAO City government accelerates efforts to secure Public-Private Partnership (PPP) proposals especially for its planned multi-level parking hubs, JBC Food Corporation has shown interest in participating.

Officials from the city government said that maximizing idle properties through PPP arrangements has become a priority as the city grapples with worsening parking shortages and central business district congestion.

These updates were shared during a Business Forum in Probinsya Restaurant on November 21, 2025, where the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) confirmed that the city has not yet secured a developer for its public parking infrastructure program.

The entry of JBC Food Corporation into exploratory discussions marks one of the first significant indications of private-sector interest.

JBC Food Corp eyes temporary, long-term parking development

Christian Cambaya, Unit Head for Investor Assistance and Servicing at DCIPC, revealed that JBC Food Corporation, owned by the prominent Cruz family, holds sizable property assets across Davao, including a 2,000-hectare development estate near Abreeza Mall of Davao in Bajada.

A portion of this land, specifically 2,000 square meters across Abreeza Mall is currently functioning as an open-air pay parking area.

According to Cambaya, JBC has expressed interest in converting this space into a more organized temporary parking facility while its long-term master development plan is being finalized.

“They have a 2,000-square-meter area across Abreeza. We’re going to develop it as parking. We had an online meeting with Aldevinco—they plan to use it temporarily as a parking building while their master plan is ongoing. For now, it will operate as pay parking,” Cambaya said.

The strategy allows JBC to generate interim revenue while preparing the site for eventual mixed-use development.

City opens properties for PPP; JBC invited to submit proposal

Cambaya confirmed that top city officials met with JBC Food Corporation chair last month to explore potential PPP agreements for developing city-owned lots into multi-level parking hubs.

As of today, no investor has formally committed, and the city is maintaining an open-door policy for unsolicited proposals.

Among the locations offered to JBC for possible development is a city-owned lot currently being used informally as a parking area, located adjacent to an existing government compound. This property, once vacant and underutilized, has evolved into a de facto parking site due to the area’s increasing commercial activity.

Under the proposed PPP structure, the city will retain ownership of the land while the private investor takes charge of financing, constructing, and operating the multi-level parking facility.

The development may also incorporate commercial components to maximize revenue potential through lease agreements or shared earnings.

The city is encouraging JBC to formalize its interest by submitting a complete proposal detailing the technical, financial, and development plans for the project.

Open area near GFC Building also identified for future parking hub

In addition to Abreeza areas, officials also highlighted another potential development site which currently lacks any parking infrastructure.

The site is being evaluated as a strategic location for an additional multi-level parking building, given its high-traffic surroundings and proximity to major government and commercial buildings.

Davao City lacks parking-hub investor

Despite the momentum initiated by JBC Food Corporation’s exploratory discussions, Davao City remains without a confirmed private-sector investor for its flagship parking-hub program.

City officials hope that JBC’s interest will signal to other developers, particularly real estate firms, infrastructure groups, and local conglomerates that Davao is ready to partner for long-term urban development projects.

As traffic and commercial density continue to rise in the downtown and midtown zones, the city sees PPP-driven parking hubs as a crucial step toward improving mobility and supporting sustainable economic growth. DEF