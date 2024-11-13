Private schools face closures, teacher migration

RISING living costs, economic disparities, and the appeal of free public education are contributing to declining student enrollment at private universities.

Fr. Albert N. Delvo, Chairperson of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea) and President of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) expressed concern during the 2024 National Convention Press Conference in Davao City on November 12.

He noted that since the Covid-19 pandemic, around 700 private schools across the country have closed, with an additional 10 to 15 shutting down post-pandemic due to socioeconomic challenges and limited government support for private education.

Delvo explained that the decrease in enrollment is largely driven by the rising cost of living and the increasing attractiveness of free public education.

He said many families find it harder to prioritize private education because of financial pressures.

“Private education faces significant challenges, especially with a decline in student enrollment. The main factors are the lure of free public education and rising living costs. Many families simply can't afford private education anymore,” said Delvo. "We can't compete with public schools," he added.

To address the enrollment decline, Delvo mentioned that CEAP is promoting the unique value of Catholic education, focusing on quality academics, values formation, and holistic student development.

The organization is also offering financial aid, scholarships, flexible payment options, and a blended learning curriculum. Mental health support is another priority to nurture students' well-being.

Despite these efforts, Delvo emphasized that private schools need more government support to alleviate financial burdens on families and improve the complementarity between public and private education.

He also pointed out the migration of teachers from private to public schools, which puts pressure on resources and affects educational quality.

“The shortage of teachers and the high turnover rate disrupt students' learning continuity. To help retain our dedicated educators, private schools are working hard to provide additional benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans, and bonuses. We're also committed to supporting our teachers' professional growth through ongoing development opportunities,” he concluded. DEF