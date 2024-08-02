PRO-Davao chief: Baste fed with wrong info, fake news

POLICE Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) director, PBGen. Nicolas Torre III hinted that Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte's consultants are not yet tech-savvy they refuse to bring his three-minute response initiative to the city, thus peddling fake news and wrong information to the young local chief executive.

In an informal meeting with some press members on Tuesday night, July 30, at PRO 11 Integrated Command Center in Camp Catitipan, Buhangin this city, the police official explained that the three-minute is an estimated minute wherein police authorities would respond to calls for emergencies with the use of the latest technologies the police office has been provided with. He added that the three-minute response initiative, which he implemented in Quezon City, was successful.

"I've done this in Quezon City (three-minute response initiative). Call a friend in Quezon City right now, basta ang tinatapakan niyang lupa is Quezon City, tell them na 'may pupuntang pulis diyan sa iyo, huwag kang mabibigla, basta makita mo ang pulis na dumating diyan, kawayan mo lang, kausapin mo (as long as he is located in Quezon City, tell them there will be a policeman who will come to you, don't be surprised. When you see the police coming to you, just waive at him, talk to him)... tell me the name, tell me the address, start the time, ang mukha niyan ay makikita natin diyan (pointing to the monitor) live, kakausapin ko. Yan ang three-minute response, ayaw ni mayor na dalhin ko dito sa Davao yan? (his face will be shown there, live, I will talk to him. That's the three-minute response, the mayor doesn't want me to bring that here in Davao?)," he said showing the members of the press the technologies to be used for the initiative inside the Integrated Command Center.

"Mali ang nakarating na impormasyon kay Mayor Duterte. May mga taong hindi alam na nakarating na ang tao sa buwan (The information that reached Mayor Duterte was wrong. There are still people who don't know that a man has already reached the moon)," Torre said.

It can be recalled that on July 29, Mayor Duterte said on his “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast aired through his official Facebook page that he would slap the general for his “unrealistic” plan of a three-minute response to emergencies.

“Isa ka buwan na kini sa PRO pero naa bay nabag-o? Unsay nahitabo sa iyang response rule? Has anything changed? Wala. Does he want us to expect nga pag-abot sa panahon nga naa ng three-minute response nya mahuman nang problemaha na, then show us. Hawud man kaha ka. Lamia sagpaon ning tawhana, kung makit-an nako na sagpaon gyud nako na,” Duterte said.

(It's been a month in PRO but has anything changed? What happened to his response rule? Has anything changed? Nothing. Does he want us to expect that the three-minute response can solve this problem and if so, then show us. You think you are a hot shot. It’s really a pleasure to slap this person, if I find him I will definitely slap him).

Meanwhile, Torre revealed that the P10 million worth of technology, whose budget was allocated by the PNP, was put to waste because it was not used and was left idle.

"Matagal nang hindi gumagana yan, it's only me ang nagpapaandar niyan, supposedly January pa na-turn over pero ayaw gamitin ng mga pulis na mga pinagtatanggal ko kasi well, nagtatrabaho eh. Masaya na sila at nagtitiwala na sila na sila ang magaling (Those haven't been used in a while, it's only me who started using those. Supposedly, those (technologies) were turned over in January but the police officials that I have relieved refused to use those because they are happy and confident that they were the best)," Torre said.

He also revealed that the reason he relieved the 19 police station commanders was they refused to learn something new for the betterment of Davao City and the Dabawenyos.

He even recalled the command conference he called at 5 a.m. wherein some police officials divulged to the media to complain because it was not the "conventional" thing they are used to.

"Why? Hindi ba pwede na ang pulis e nagtatrabaho ng hating gabi? Akala ko ba pinagmamayabang ninyo, e nakita ko ang mga Facebook post nila e na "Habang kayo ay Tulog Kami ay Gising!" o, eh, bakit alas singko lang e galit na kayo? (Can't the police work on midnight? I thought you boast, I've seen on their Facebook Post "While you are Asleep, We are Awake!" then why are you mad when I call a meeting at 5 a.m.?)," he said.

Torre also refuted a post of a popular blogger saying that the relieved station commanders were replaced with police officials coming from Manila as he introduced the new police station commanders of Davao City, where the majority of them are coming from different places in the Davao Region. CEA



Related stories: