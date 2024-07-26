PRO-Davao chief mum on plans after reassignment request denied

POLICE Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III has declined to provide further details about his future initiatives after the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office denied his request to reassign 45 personnel.

“I will address that at the appropriate time. It’s premature to comment as I am unaware if such an order will be issued,” the police regional director said during the 28th regular session of the 20th City Council on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Torre also referred to the current issue as an “internal matter” that should not be discussed publicly unless the affected parties raise their concerns. “Have those affected raised questions? If so, there are established PNP channels and systems for them to seek answers,” he stated.

In the same session, Torre clarified that the appointment of PCol. Hansel Marantan as the acting city police director on July 10 was made by the Philippine National Police (PNP) national headquarters, with no local input.

“The order is being given by the chief of national police issued by the directorate for personal and local management upon the recommendation of the senior officers' promotion and placement board,” he said.

Regarding Marantan's role, Torre noted that it is temporary until Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte signs the related letter sent by the regional office. They have informed Duterte of Marantan’s appointment and are awaiting his response. If the mayor disapproves of the current city director, the city could see another change in DCPO leadership, as the regional office cannot enforce what the local government deems appropriate.

On July 19, a private memorandum was leaked indicating that PRO-Davao is waiting for a response from the PNP central office regarding Torre’s request for the reassignment of personnel to the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU). This request involves 17 officers and 28 non-commissioned officers.

“The [regional director] won't deny or confirm it. Kung meron man pong ganon na movement, it is an internal affairs of the region na dili na pa-abot sa public won't deny or confirm it. If such a movement, is an internal affair of the region that is restricted to the public (The [regional director] won't confirm or deny it. If such a movement exists, it is an internal affair of the region that is restricted to the public),” PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey said in an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao. DEF