PRO-Davao chief relieved, reassigned after Quiboloy raid

POLICE Brigadier General Aligre Martinez, Regional Director of the Police Regional Office - Davao Region (PRO-Davao), was officially relieved from his post on June 14, 2024, following a controversial arrest warrant operation involving televangelist Apollo Quiboloy on June 10.

The reassignment, detailed in Special Order NHQ-SO-URA-2024-5363, affected Martinez and several other personnel across various units of PRO-Davao.

Martinez has been reassigned to the Police Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) under the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM), along with two other personnel.

Martinez took over as Regional Director on April 26, succeeding former director Alden Delvo. Previously, he was the Deputy Regional Director for Administration at PRO 4-A (Southern Tagalog).

PRO-Davao Spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Ray confirmed that PBGen. Nicolas Deloso Torre, former director of the Communications and Electronics Service (CES) under the PNP, will replace Martinez. However, the turnover ceremony date has not been announced.

As of press time, PRO-Davao has not released an official statement regarding the reason for Martinez's relief.

However, Dela Rey confirmed to SunStar Davao via message that the relief was connected to the unsuccessful operation against Quiboloy and his associates earlier that week.

In addition, 12 personnel, including nine from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), two from the Special Action Forces (SAF), and one from PRO-Davao, were reassigned to PRO CALABARZON under Special Order NHQ-SO-URA-2024-5340, aiming to bolster police presence in one of the country's most densely populated regions.

The list included nine Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) officers, two Special Action Forces (SAF) officers, and one PRO-Davao officer. Reports say the CIDG officers were also involved in the recent raid.

Reassigned officers include:

PLTCOL Allan Basiya

PLTCOL Dexter Domingo

PMAJ Ricky Fornolles

PMAJ Nilo Morallos

PCAPT Martin Cordero

PEMS Mark Aala

PEMS Mediavillo Alcantara

PEMS Rodrigo Arguelles

PEMS Jonathan Recto

PSSG Adel Balais

PCPL Francis Paul Amisola

PCPL Lues Lirk Catedral

The June 10 operation by combined CIDG, SAF, and PRO-Davao units targeted Quiboloy’s properties, including the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City, but yielded no arrests.

The raid extended to Glory Mountain in Purok 6, where entry was forcibly made after followers denied the law enforcers access.

Six KOJC members were subsequently arrested and faced obstruction of justice charges from CIDG.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps, formerly AFP-PNP Press Corps, on June 12, Dela Ray referenced Criminal Procedure Rule 113 Section 11, underscoring the right of officers to enter premises if entry is denied after announcing their intent.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte expressed solidarity with KOJC members who intend to file charges against the police, citing what he perceived as an "excessive and unnecessary" use of force during the warrant operation. DEF with reports from Allyssa Kaye Casas, AdDU Intern