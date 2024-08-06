PRO-Davao chief shrugs off Baste’s ‘liar’ comment

However, the newly appointed police chief said that despite the freedom granted, choices must be coupled with respect and legality since Duterte has been cursing him and even mocked his leadership.

“Opinion nyo yun eh. Anybody can say anything. May mga limits lang so sa atin, sanay na tayo dyan (It was his opinion. Anybody can say anything. But there should be limits so in my case, I am already used to that),” Torre told Davao reporters in an ambush interview during the Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas at Catitipan in Buhangin on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2024.

Torre proceeded to clarify that he has yet to receive a final schedule for his appearance in the regular session over the “empirical data” on the recent shakeup in Davao police.

This includes his decision to order a mass relief of commanders of the 19 police stations last July 8 and the appointment of Davao City Police Office (DCPO) directors last June 10.

“Wala pa akong formal na oras na ibinigay sa atin ang City Council but individually, may nakausap na tayo na mga konsehal (We have not yet received a formal schedule given by the City Council but individually, we have already talked with several councilors),” he said.

On July 23, during the suspended rules of the 28th regular session of the 20th City Council at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Torre clarified that the Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered the changes in the city directors and it was not his call.

“The order is being given by the chief of national police issued by the directorate for personal and local management upon the recommendation of the senior officers' promotion and placement board,” he said.

For two consecutive “Basta Dabawenyo” podcasts, aired on July 29 and August 5, Duterte has been calling out the attention of Torre, sarcastically claiming that he has been jeopardizing Dabawenyos and that his presence only disrupts the peace and order of Davao.

“Unsa diay ni? Sukad kaniadto pa na panahon gikan gubot ang Davao hantod sa [karon] giatik nato ang atoang kaugalingon on the way here?” (What is this? So it’s been a long time since Davao was in trouble and until [now] we're just fooling ourselves on the way here?),” Duterte said in one of his podcasts. DEF