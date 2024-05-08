PRO-Davao chief underscores collaborative crime prevention

THE new director of the Davao Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao) underscored the importance of stakeholders’ support in crime prevention and solutions within the region.

Police Brigadier General Aligre Lamsen Martinez, PRO-Davao regional director, highlighted during his courtesy call at the 20th City Council on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that crime prevention and solution efforts extend beyond the role of police officers and require the backing of stakeholders

“Stakeholders support is an integral part of our general intent to make our community peaceful in order so that the community can develop economically,” he said.

He presented his management system template for the region's strategic direction to the 20th council. He stressed the importance of operationalizing all projects through collaboration, partnerships, and inclusivity.

“Yan po ang gagawin namin dito, live basi sa kautusan ng aming chief PNP (This is our approach here, based on the directives of our chief PNP. All PNP-set programs will be implemented continuously). All programs that the PNP set will be placed still in a continuing manner of implementation,” he said.

Martinez, who assumed the role on April 25, 2024, replacing Brigadier-General Alden Delvo at Camp Quitin Merecido in Buhangin, shared that the chief PNP has tasked him with two key directives: “continuity and innovation,” emphasizing the clear functions and missions of PRO-Davao.

He expressed that the 20th City Council is a vital partner for progress in the Davao Region. He said that despite different directions compared to other areas in the Philippines, they share the same goal. RGP