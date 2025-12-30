PRO-Davao: Christmas 2025 in region peaceful

JUST like in the previous years, the Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reported zero major crime incidents during the Christmas holidays, citing the success of intensified security operations implemented under the Ligtas Paskuhan 2025 campaign.

Authorities described the 2025 Christmas celebration across the region as “generally peaceful and orderly,” following the sustained deployment of police forces and partner groups in key areas.

Based on Quicklook Data, covering the period from December 16 to 25, PRO-Davao mobilized a total of 2,621 personnel to ensure public safety at the height of the holiday season. This force included 1,234 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), 415 augmentation forces, and 972 members from various advocacy groups.

To address increased travel and mobility during the holidays, police also activated motorist assistance hubs in strategic locations across the region. These hubs were manned by 422 personnel, 278 PNP officers, 60 augmentation forces, and 84 advocacy group members tasked with assisting commuters and motorists while maintaining a visible police presence along major thoroughfares.

Security coverage was further strengthened through additional deployments in high-traffic and high-density areas. PRO-Davao assigned 264 personnel to transportation terminals, 330 to tourist destinations, 1,227 to places of worship, and 378 to other convergence areas, ensuring rapid response capabilities and deterrence against criminal activity.

PRO-Davao Director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete said the comprehensive security strategy proved effective, resulting in zero serious crimes throughout the monitoring period.

The region also recorded zero incidents involving firecrackers and stray bullets, and no cases of murder, homicide, rape, robbery, or carnapping.

“This outcome reflects the effectiveness of our preventive strategies and the strong police presence on the ground,” Rosete said.

In addition to visibility patrols, PRO-Davao conducted simultaneous anti-criminality operations across the region. These efforts led to 58 anti-illegal drug operations, the arrest of 63 wanted individuals, 11 operations against illegal gambling, the recovery of 18 loose firearms, and 11 other law enforcement actions aimed at preventing criminal activity.

Rosete attributed the peaceful holiday season not only to the dedication of police personnel but also to the cooperation and vigilance of local communities. He stressed that public participation plays a critical role in sustaining peace and order, particularly during peak seasons such as the holidays.

The PRO-Davao chief assured residents that security operations will remain heightened until the end of the holiday period, encouraging the public to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious activity to authorities.

Similar to last year’s Christmas celebrations, the Davao Region once again recorded zero major crime incidents, highlighting the consistency of its security measures and reinforcing its standing as one of the country’s safest regions during the holiday season. DEF