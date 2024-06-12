PRO-Davao cites security as reason it closed gates

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) claims security as the reason it temporarily closed the main gate in the early morning of June 10, 2024, Monday, following the serving of arrest warrants against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy.

This was disclosed by PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey to SuperBalita Davao via phone call interview on Tuesday, June 11.

However, Dela Rey said they immediately opened the gate for about two hours and that although it was closed, policemen were at the gates to cater to the public who had concerns at the office.

“Gi-open nato dayon, for security reason lang to siya sa atong pag-serve sa warrant of arrests kang Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy (We immediately opened it. It was only for security reasons during our serving of the warrant of arrest against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy),” Dela Rey said.

She added that the security plan was made after knowing that many of Quiboloy's supporters may troop to PRO-Davao during the incident.

“Kabalo na ta nga daghan kaayo og dumadapig ni Quiboloy, so gihimo dayon nato ang security plan nga temporaryo sirad-an ang gate, pero that time naay tawo atong gate, ug makasulod ang dunay importante nga katuyoan sa sulod sa kampo (We know that Quiboloy has many supporters, so we immediately established the security plan to temporarily close the gate, but during that time there were policemen manning the gate and the people who have concerns at the camp can enter),” the police official said.

The official also said that netizens had given a different meaning to the picture that spread on social media that the PRO-Davao headquarters was closed.

“Atong hangyo sa netizens ug sa mga nag-post, nga unta masayran sab ninyo ang nahitabo, so pinaagi sa atong mga sakop sa media, masayran ninyo nganong nasirad-an ang gate, pero klaruhon nato, naay tawo sa sulod, ug puwede makasulod ang dunay importante nga tuyo (Our request to the netizens and to those who posted on social media is that we hope you would know first what happened. So through the members of the media, you will understand why we closed the gate, but let us clarify that there were policemen inside to cater to those who have important matters at the office),” Dela Rey said.

Many speculated that police personnel were all dispatched to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound and other KOJC locations in Calinan, Davao City, Island Garden City of Samal, and Sarangani Province to serve the arrest warrant against Quiboloy, who has a case of sexual abuse and human trafficking.

In the early morning of the same day, Monday, the pastor’s supporters gathered at the gate of the KOJC compound on the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City to bar the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Davao, together with the PRO-Davao police from entering the KOJC compound

The pastor, however, was not found in the compound.

Dela Rey also said that they temporarily took six individuals into custody and rescued two minors after interfering with their operation, but they were released.

“Gi-temporary custody nato sila ang unom, unya ang duha ka menor na-rescue, atoa na silang gipangbuhian, pero ipasaka gihapon nato ang possible case batok sa unom, obstruction of justice ang possible nga makaso sa ilaha (We temporarily took them under our custody, the six, and the two minors who were rescued we already set them free. But we will still file a possible case against the six for possibly obstruction of justice),” she said.

The six individuals were captured at the Glory Mountain where 17 daggers and an improvised gun were recovered from their position. JPC