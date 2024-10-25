PRO-Davao conducts 53 ops, yields P1.3-M illegal drugs, dismantles drug den

IN LINE with the ongoing intensified campaign against illegal drugs, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) launched 53 operations, resulting in the arrest of 71 drug personalities and the filing of 80 cases in court from October 14 to October 20, 2024 alone.

During these operations, PRO-Davao, in collaboration with allied forces, also succeeded in dismantling a drug den located at Purok 7, San Antonio, Mabini, Davao de Oro, on October 16, 2024, and apprehended several high-value individuals (HVIs), including the caretaker of the drug den.

The team was also able to confiscate 202.0361 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P1,373,845.48, along with marijuana plants and 13.738 grams of marijuana, valued at P1,848.56.

These operations are part of the continuous efforts to combat the spread of illegal drugs, as directed by Philippine National Police Chief PGen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil. Marbil has long sought ways to reform the PNP's response to the drug problem, shifting the focus from street-level enforcement to targeting major sources and networks of illegal drugs.

Moreover, PRO-Davao Acting Regional Director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete reaffirmed this commitment: “We remain steadfast in upholding the law and bringing those involved in illegal drugs to justice. Our efforts are stronger than ever, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our communities are safe from the harmful effects of drug abuse.” WGM