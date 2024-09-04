PRO-Davao denies viral KOJC police letter

The letter, shared by KOJC legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon claimed that police officers at the KOJC compound were dissatisfied with their working conditions.

"We, the police officers, have diligently followed your orders, which appear to be politically motivated. We find ourselves in a situation where our actions, dictated by these orders, are neither aligned with our own will nor consistent with the law," the letter stated.

It continued, "As a result, we have become the subject of ridicule, with many questioning our competence and making light of our professional integrity."

PRO-Davao urged the public to be cautious about sharing unverified information.

"Ang PNP ay nananatiling tapat sa pagpapairal ng batas, pagtiyak sa kaligtasan at kapakanan ng aming mga tauhan, at pagpapanatili ng pinakamataas na pamantayan ng integridad at propesyonalismo (The PNP remains committed to upholding the law, ensuring the safety and welfare of our personnel, and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism)," the statement read.

The police operation at the KOJC compound is approaching its second week, and Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the subject of the arrest warrant, has not yet been located.

On September 3, the 20th Davao City Council passed a resolution to "respect the rule of law" in executing the warrant of arrest for the pastor. RGL