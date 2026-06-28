PRO-Davao is Top Performing Office

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has been recognized as the country's top-performing police regional office in crime solution efficiency after securing the highest ranking in the Peace and Order Indicator (POI) Efficiency among all Police Regional Offices.

The recognition was conferred during the Philippine National Police's Operations Family Conference for Calendar Year 2026 held on June 25, 2026 at Novotel in Araneta City, Quezon City, where PRO-Davao received a Plaque of Recognition for its outstanding operational performance, particularly its high Non-Index Crime Solution Efficiency.

The award recognizes the regional police force's ability to promptly solve reported crimes and identify offenders, reflecting its operational effectiveness in maintaining peace and public safety across the Davao Region.

Police Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, regional director of PRO-Davao, said the recognition belongs to every police officer and civilian personnel in the region whose dedication contributed to the accomplishment.

"This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and teamwork of every member of PRO 11. It reflects our collective commitment to delivering swift, impartial, and effective police service to the people of Davao Region. While we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on continuously improving our performance and strengthening public trust through honest and efficient law enforcement," Rosete said.

Rosete also acknowledged the guidance of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., saying the national leadership continues to inspire police units to improve operational performance and public service.

According to PRO-Davao, the recognition highlights the region's consistent efforts to strengthen law enforcement through intelligence-driven operations, improved crime investigation, and sustained anti-criminality campaigns. The regional police office said it intends to sustain these gains by further enhancing police visibility, community engagement, and law enforcement initiatives aimed at keeping communities safe.

The award comes amid a reported decline in crime across the Davao Region in 2025.

Data released by PRO-Davao showed that incidents involving the region's eight focus crimes declined by 14.4 percent during the first half of 2025, with 659 cases recorded from January 1 to June 15 compared with 770 cases during the same period in 2024. The decrease was driven by significant reductions in rape and murder cases, although theft registered a slight increase. Police attributed the improvement to intensified anti-criminality operations, increased police visibility, and stronger cooperation between law enforcement agencies and local communities.

By the end of 2025, PRO-Davao reported an even steeper decline, recording a 29.61-percent reduction in the eight focus crimes compared with 2024. Murder cases fell from 211 to 181, robbery cases dropped from 176 to 101, rape cases decreased from 589 to 361, while physical injury and motorcycle carnapping also posted significant reductions. Police officials said they aim to sustain the downward trend through continued operations against wanted persons, illegal drugs, loose firearms, and other criminal activities. DEF