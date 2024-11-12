PRO-Davao nabs 95, seizes millions in bust

FROM November 1 to 7, 2024, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) arrested 95 drug personalities. This followed 79 anti-drug operations across the region. Of those arrested, 83 were street-level individuals (SLIs) and 12 were high-value individuals (HVIs).

Brigadier General Leon Victor Z. Rosete, regional director of PRO-Davao, confirmed that top HVL figures, including "Badi" (No. 3) and "Tonton" (No. 4), were among those taken into custody.

Police also seized 407,221 grams of marijuana and 300,287.9 grams of shabu, valued at approximately P2,090,824.24.

“These successful operations reflect the unwavering determination of PRO-Davao and other local law enforcement agencies in combating illegal drugs,” Rosete stated.

He also assured the public that his agency would continue its efforts to eliminate narcotics from every community in the region. DEF