PRO-Davao no idea of Quiboloy’s whereabouts

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has responded to the accusations of Makabayan ACT Teachers Party-List Rep. France Castro that they are “clueless about the whereabouts of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy”.

PRO-Davao clarified that they have indeed no idea about the whereabouts of Quiboloy.

Castro in a press conference last March 26, 2024, slammed PRO-Davao for not knowing the whereabouts of Quiboloy despite the agency’s access to “significant intelligence and confidential funds” in the region.

Castro also claimed that the police authorities in Davao Region are showing their “double standard”, apparent when they investigate such cases.

“Regarding to that, Castro is entitled to her opinion but we, in the police department, we are fair and balanced sa amoang actions (in our actions). Kung mao na iyahang opinion, respetohon nalang (if that is her opinion we should respect it) but we are serving in all honesty and transparency,” PRO-Davao spokesperson, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey told SunStar Davao in a phone interview, Wednesday morning, March 27.

Meanwhile, Dela Rey clarified anew that there is no timeline as to when they are going to activate their law enforcement in arresting Quiboloy as the Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) in the Senate has not yet communicated with them.

The clarification was made during the AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday morning, March 27 after she was scrutinized regarding the current situation of the long-time religious fugitive in the country.

“As of this time, negative pa gihapon ang pag-arrest kay Quiboloy (As of this time, the arrest for Quiboloy is still negative)," she affirmed.

To recall, Dela Rey said that Quiboloy’s whereabouts are still unknown and that only the intelligence agencies have the authority to divulge or disclose any information about the leader.

However, in terms of security measures, the spokesperson stated earlier this week that they remain vigilant despite the no movement of their forces particularly at Davao International Airport and Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI), Quiboloy’s owned academic institution.

“Normal police activities lang ang amoang ginabuhat, wala nay lain or nag-posting ba og laing mga police [pero] ginatan-aw pud namo basin naay violent reaction ang iyahang mga supporters, andam pud mi sa any eventualities (We are only conducting normal police activities, and there have been no additional postings of police. However, we are keeping an eye out for any potential violent reactions from his supporters, and we are prepared for any eventualities),” Dela Rey added in a phone interview on March 20. DEF

