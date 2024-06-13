PRO-Davao: No link between Quiboloy arrest and relief of DCPO

POLICE Major Catherine Dela Rey, Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) spokesperson, clarified that there is no connection between the combined units deployed to serve arrest warrants for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy and the recent relief of the 35 Davao City Police Office (DCPO) personnel.

After being questioned by the Davao media at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps, formerly known as AFP-PNP Press Corps, on Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2024, Dela Rey stated that the relief of the police personnel and the serving of the arrest warrant for Quiboloy and his accomplices are different issues.

“Huwag po nating ipagtagpi-tagpi yung mga nangyayari sa Davao Region kasi magkakaibang case po iyon (Let us not connect what is happening in the Davao Region because they are different cases),” Dela Rey said.

She clarified that, despite the involvement of different PRO regions and different police units, PRO-Davao was still part of the operation.

She also hoped that the public would not give unnecessary speculations into both issues, reassuring that they are still protecting the city and the people.

To recall, 35 Davao police personnel were relieved last May 23 and 24, including former city police director Colonel Richard Bad-ang, under the recommendation of the Police Regional Office-Regional Internal Affairs Service (PRO-Rias-Davao), in relation to the deaths of seven individuals during anti-illegal drug operations last March 22 to 26.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) clarified that the relief was standard procedure to maintain a transparent investigation. They also said this does not automatically make the 35 personnel guilty.

Last June 10, 2024, the Special Action Force (SAF) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) attempted to arrest Quiboloy but failed to find and arrest him at the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City.

There was also no sight of him at the Prayer Mountain in Tamayong, the Glory Mountain in Purok 6, the QSands Baptismal Resort in Samal, and the Kitbog Compound in Malungon, Sarangani.

The police authorities are still in search of Quiboloy and his accomplices, who are facing charges of child abuse, sexual abuse, and qualified trafficking. DEF