PRO-Davao: No Pogo in region

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has set the record straight, stating that there is no presence of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) Hub in the region.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey said this on Wednesday, June 25, 2024, following the recent interception of a 30-year-old Chinese woman identified as Zhang Ji.

Zhang attempted to board a flight to Jinjiang, China, at the Davao International Airport (DIA) last June 23.

“Walang POGO sa Davao Region. Naay naharang sa airport pero taman ra gyud to sa immigration (There is no Pogo in the Davao Region. There was intercepted in the airport, in the immigration),” Dela Rey said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps conference.

Dela Rey disclosed that the Chinese woman who assumed as a manager in the recently raided illegal Pogo operations at Lucky South 99, Porac, Pampanga has now been detained for being on the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Lookout Bulletin Board Order (ILBO) which was also issued against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and 17 others.

Unlike a court-issued Hold Departure Order (HDO), an ILBO does not prevent the subject from leaving the country; instead, it just instructs the Bureau of Immigration to search for the subject and confirm the status of any cases against them.

However, in order to be permitted to leave, an individual under ILBO must request an Allow Departure Order (ADO) from the DOJ chief.

On the other hand, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco explained that Zhang has visa problems since she declared herself unemployed but was able to present a 9(g) commercial employment visa.

The official said that foreign nationals who have ceased employment from their petitioning company must surrender their ACR I-Cards and downgrade their visa.

According to Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio in a press conference, Chinese nationals prefer Clark and Davao City as their entry and exit points.

Currently, Zhang was transferred to the BI facility while further investigation was being conducted, particularly in relation to a complaint on violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.